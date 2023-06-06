MALONE — There’s a new name and home for Citizen Advocates’ 24/7 mental health and addiction services in Malone located at 125 Finney Boulevard.
Citizen Advocates’ former Crisis and Recovery Center is now referred to as a Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center, which is consistent with new clinics Citizen Advocates recently opened in Ogdensburg and Watertown.
“Our newest location is near and dear to our hearts, and an important part of our story,” James Button, President & CEO of Citizen Advocates & Affiliates, said.
“Malone is our home, and much like the support Citizen Advocates received when it was founded nearly five decades ago, this new clinic represents how much we can accomplish together as a community when faced with the need to transform how we deliver care.”
The clinic will offer a home-like environment in which children and adults can access a full range of clinical services and support in separate, safe and secure settings.
SITE OFFERINGS
The mental health and addiction treatment services available to all ages at the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center encompass:
• Medication management
• Outpatient ancillary withdrawal services
• Adult and Children Stabilization Care
• Individual, group and family mental health & addiction counseling
• Peer support services
• Care coordination
• Smoking cessation
• Access to services via telehealth
The additional space, and separate designated wings for both adults and children, is in direct response to the emerging need for mental health and addiction services throughout northern New York.
“The Malone Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center is a culmination of dedicated and forward-thinking individuals who believed there was a more effective way to address emergent mental health or addiction crises in Franklin County,” Suzanne Lavigne, Director of Franklin County Community Services, said.
“By eliminating barriers to care, community members now have immediate access to lifesaving treatment offered by a skilled and talented team of health professionals.”
A behavioral health crisis rarely happens during normal business hours, and as a 24/7 facility, every person has immediate access to a robust range of outpatient clinical services and supports that promote individual health while in the community.
Citizen Advocates celebrated its newest clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 2.
In addition to the ceremony, guided tours of the new facility were offered.
OPEN 24/7
The name and location are new, but the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center offers the same immediate mental health and addiction support people need without the red tape:
• The clinic is open 24/7/365.
• No referral is required.
• No appointment is needed.
“We are exceedingly grateful to our partners at the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) and Office of Addiction Supports and Services (OASAS) for encouraging and guiding us in blazing the trail that led to the amazing facility we have before us today,” Kati Jock, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Citizen Advocates, said.
“With the steady support of OMH and OASAS, we have refined the Behavioral Health Urgent Care model into a comprehensive blend of essential, leading-edge services for both adults and children in a warm and supportive environment.”
The building itself was a former Army Reserve Center purchased by Citizen Advocates in 2015 where it located its Administrative Offices until May 2022.
The new building cost $2.2 million, took approximately 8 months to construct and will house approximately 34 physicians, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners, nurses, therapists, case managers, peer specialists and customer support.
To learn more about Behavioral Health Urgent Care at Citizen Advocates, visit www.CitizenAdvocates.net/bhuc-now-open.
