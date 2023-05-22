SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health has opened its new state-of-the-art digital fetal heart monitoring system at the Stafford New Life Center at Adirondack Medical Center.
The Countess Alicia Spaulding Paolozzi Foundation provided a $100,000 matching grant to help cover the cost of the new system, which replaces the current paper system.
The new monitor will help detect any fetal heart rate distress earlier and increase patient comfort significantly, a news release said.
“Countess Paolozzi cared deeply about the Adirondacks from her time summering at Birch Island on Upper St. Regis Lake,” Nigel Redden, president of the Spaulding Paolozzi Foundation, said.
“When our trustees visited Adirondack Health, we were all very impressed with the facility, the enthusiasm of the staff, and the organization’s commitment to first-rate healthcare. Making this grant seemed like a wonderful way for our foundation to continue Countess Paolozzi’s philanthropic efforts to support the women of the Adirondacks.”
Mothers will now be free to move around their rooms, and Adirondack Health’s delivery teams can check on babies from a central monitoring location.
According to Adirondack Health, the steady growth of the Women’s Health program at Adirondack Medical Center, the number of babies delivered here has increased to nearly 200 per year.
The hospital’s rural population has higher-than-state-average occurrences of hypertension, obesity, diabetes and opioid abuse; All of which can lead to complications during delivery.
The hospital is more than two hours away from a neonatal intensive care unit, which makes it critically important to catch fetal heart rate distress early.
“Thank you to the Spaulding Paolozzi Foundation and every other organization and individual who helped fund this critical project,” Emily Moulton, annual giving coordinator at the Adirondack Health Foundation, said.
“With the support of our community, this new system will help to ensure safe delivery of our tiniest, most vulnerable patients for years to come.”
