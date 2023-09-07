PLATTSBURGH — The Department of Motor Vehicles proposed changes to DMV regulations to bolster the ability to remove drivers who engage in risky behavior from New York roadways and make it more difficult for persistent violators to get their driving privilege back.
The proposal was made in response to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State proposal to take high-risk drivers off the road, a news release said.
These regulatory amendments represent a multi-pronged approach to address dangerous driving behavior that puts everyone at risk.
“The message is simple: If your actions behind the wheel put others in danger, you don’t belong in the driver’s seat. That’s why we are proposing significant and aggressive actions to protect other drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and children. Everyone deserves to feel safe regardless of how they choose to commute or enjoy our roads,” Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, said.
The proposed changes will:
• Increase the number of points associated with dangerous driving.
• Decrease the threshold at which dangerous drivers are disqualified from holding a license.
• Lower the bar for permanent license forfeiture for reckless drivers who continue to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The Driver Violation Point System gives the New York State DMV a way to identify and take action against high-risk drivers by assigning points for certain traffic violations.
DMV is proposing to add point values to violations that currently have none, including alcohol or drug-related convictions, driving without a license and any violation involving speeding in a work zone, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash or striking a bridge.
DMV has also proposed to increase the point value for certain violations such as passing a stopped school bus.
Currently, if a licensed driver accumulates 11 points in an 18-month period, their driver license may be suspended; The DMV proposed to amend that regulation to keep more habitual offenders from driving.
The proposed amendment will increase the time frame that administrative action can be taken against a persistent violator from 18 months to 24 months.
The DMV also proposed changes to the point system used to evaluate requests for re-licensure after drivers have been convicted of multiple reckless driving and similar violations.
This proposal will also allow the agency to look at an applicant’s driving history back four years from the date of application for relicensure, instead of the current three.
The DMV is proposing to reduce the number of alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions or incidents that would result in a permanent denial of a driver license application.
Currently, where regulations stipulate that an application for re-licensure be denied if a driver has five or more alcohol or drug-related driving convictions, the DMV is proposing to lower that number to four or more alcohol or drug-related convictions.
The DMV is also proposing to change regulations to allow for permanent license revocation after three alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions plus one or more other serious driving offenses.
Other proposed changes will empower the DMV to deny an application for re-licensure for two years if the applicant has three alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions and no serious driving offense.
Other applicants who meet the same criteria but have a current license revocation for an alcohol- or drug-related conviction will face a five-year revocation.
All proposed changes can be reviewed in the New York State Register and will be open for comment for 60 days.
