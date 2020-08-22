Closing in at the end of July, we really were in the ‘Dog days of summer.” What exactly are the dog days of summer you may ask. I wondered about this myself so I asked my good friend Mr. Google. The phrase “Dog Days” conjures up the hottest, most sultry days of summer. The Old Farmer's Almanac lists the traditional timing of the Dog Days: the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending August 11, coinciding with the heliacal (at sunrise) rising of the Dog Star, Sirius. I guess we learn something new every day.
The temperatures have been just a little too hot and humid for me to hike but a paddle on a cool Adirondack pond sounded quite refreshing. It was easy to find some companions for my paddling adventure, as Wendy Patunoff, Sue Coonrod and Tracy Orkin were eager to join in on the fun.
We were like a small caravan as our four vehicles pulled into the Little Clear Pond parking lot just after sunrise. The water temperature was warmer than the air and as we looked out from our put in it was like a sea of total white. Just before we launched our boats, Sue said she had made a mistake. She had forgotten to fill her gas tank and there was gas left for only 49 miles. That would not get her home but we would worry about that after the paddle. In a matter of minutes, all four of us were floating into the eerie, damp mist trusting that I knew where I was going. I kidded that that was their first mistake. In the distance you could hear a loon call echoing across the placid, foggy pond.
It was like magic when the fog began to lift. Quietly, we paddled amazed at the mountains popping out of the clouds in the far distance. Up ahead, I could see a large group of loons. I drifted towards them just watching. It was shocking as all nine began to come towards me. I just sat there and at one point all these loons were swimming back and forth right in front of me. I just held my breath and kept taking photos. What a wonderful experience.
When we reached the carry to St. Regis Pond, it was unanimous that we would do the ½ mile trek to this scenic pond. After attaching our yokes to our boats, we were off. The route is well travelled so there is not much chance of getting lost. At the end of the trail there is a long boardwalk that is pretty cool. By the time I got there, Wendy and Sue were already in their boats with Tracy just placing hers in the water. The small, winding channel leading to St. Regis has lots of pretty pitcher plants, pickerel weed and lilies.
As I entered St. Regis, I was glad to see that someone had removed a large downed tree that had partially blocked the entrance last year. This pond is fairly large and can get pretty rough if the wind picks up. Today there was barely a ripple. We followed the shoreline just chatting and enjoying the fantastic views.
We usually stop for a break at the lean-to but it was occupied so we just waved and paddled by. I could see the sign for the portage to Ochre Pond and took a survey to see if anyone wanted to go there. I think I may have mentioned that I didn’t think it was nearly as long as the last carry. Well Wendy was one up on me this time. She whipped out her phone and checked her Alltrails app and came back with that it is at least as long. That was it. The ‘No’s’ had it 3 to 1. That was ok as I was just happy to be out paddling with my good friends.
Our next stop was a lunch break on a small island. What a pretty little spot to take a rest, fill our bellies and hydrate. A half hour later and we were back in our boats. This time I suggested that maybe we should take a different carry back to Little Clear. The route is unmarked from a not so well known tiny pond known as Whipple. After checking our map, we began searching for the channel to reach this pond. It wasn’t long and we were making our way through a narrow stream with just enough water to paddle. The foliage would sometimes touch us from both sides.
Sue and I arrived on Whipple first and we could see Wendy and Tracy pushing their way through the tiny opening. I could read their minds even though they didn’t say anything. This is a tiny pond and today the water was very murky, green color. I would hate to tip over in it as I think the bottom would be pure mud.
We began searching for an opening that looked something like a trail. It did not take long to find it as we pulled up our canoes and prepared to portage. I knew that one of our group (not mentioning any names) was definitely questioning the wisdom of this decision but not a word was spoken and we were off. Sue and I were a bit ahead and I chuckled as I hefted myself and boat over a downed log. The old saying, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” came to mind.
The route really was not that bad. We reached the put- in to Little Clear and I truly did not remember this part. There was a very small area to put your boat back in the water and when you stepped in the water you sunk up to your knees in the muck. The one thing I do remember is that this pond was well known for its large leeches. One word - Yuck. One by one we maneuvered our bodies and boats as quickly as possible out of that mess. I don’t think I’ll be able to convince any of this group to take that road less traveled anytime soon.
Back on our first pond of the day, we quietly paddled back to the parking area. It was high noon and the sun was beating down on us. It was time to head home. During the whole time, we had seen maybe 3 other boats in the distance. How lucky are we to have such solitude in our backyards? Now at our vehicles, we were all pretty mellow as we strapped our boats to our racks. It was unanimous that it had been a morning to remember. To be on the safe side, Sue decided to head to Saranac Lake and fill up her gas tank. The rest of us headed home. I think I was home by 1. That is the beauty of an early morning. It’s the best part of the day and you still have the afternoon left to enjoy.
