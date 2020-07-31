Episode 2: July 31, 2020
Editor's Note: If you are on a mobile device, scroll down to the bottom of this page to find our podcast.
We're back for Episode 2 of the Press-Republican's Press Pass Podcast.
Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca are back again, and Press-Republican Publisher John Celestino and Staff Writer McKenzie Delisle make their first appearances on the show.
John discusses his first year in the North Country and what his observations have been since making his way to our region.
We give an update on the Press-Republican's Candy Bar Stars bracket, and John gives a take on the Crunch bar that alarms and disappoints Joey.
After a bit of fun banter, McKenzie brings her voice to the show and tells a little bit about her role at the Press-Republican.
Joe, Ben, Joey and McKenzie then discuss ongoing developments of the Altona party held July 17 that has impacted our region heavily.
We hope you all enjoy the podcast, and we look forward to future episodes.
