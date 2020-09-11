Episode 8: Staff Writer Robin Caudell joins the podcast for the first time along with Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca to introduce herself and talk about the Battle of Plattsburgh anniversary. Joe, Ben and Joey then take over from there to talk about a number of things. The trio discusses schools reopening and what the latest is with interscholastic sports. In addition, Ben talks about when he took a basketball below the belt, Joey goes on a sports rant and Joe gives his take on the Novak Djokovic situation at the US Open.
