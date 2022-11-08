PLATTSBURGH — A very determined Moriah Vikings football team took care of arch-rival Ticonderoga with a 38-0 victory in the Section VII Class D championship at Plattsburgh High School.
“They dominated both sides of the ball on the line of scrimmage and that was a big thing,” Moriah Head Coach Don Tesar said. “We came out and started strong. We were kind of worried about being a little flat because we had last week off and sometimes it’s tough to be ready for it.”
Riley Demarais led the way for the Vikings with three rushing touchdowns.
He plunged in from 8 yards out in the first quarter and scored again on a 46-yard scamper four minutes into the second stanza in which he streaked down the left sideline, sidestepping the final defender.
A throw to Moriah’s Cooper Allen for the 2-point conversion helped to widen the lead to 14 to 0.
“The O-line blocked insanely well,” Demarais said. “I was just picking left or right and it was basically open field everywhere in front of me. It was all them.”
The Sentinels struggled to get anything going on offense and the Vikings controlled play throughout.
Demarais scored his third and final touchdown with 3:40 left in the second quarter. Another 2-point conversion resulted in Moriah leading 22-0.
Ticonderoga quickly responded with a beautiful 9-yard pass from their 36-yard line to gain some ground before Moriah managed to intercept the ball. A 43-yard pass to the Vikings’ Brady Olcott was the last big play before the end of the half.
“The first time we played (Ticonderoga) we really came out flat in the beginning and I thought communication on the line was much better (this time),” Demarais said. “We got to the linebackers and they just allowed me to make moves behind my blockers.”
Moriah would capitalize again in the second half with Logan Gilbo running for two scores from seven and four yards out respectively to secure the win. Both of the two-point conversions on the touchdowns were good, giving the Vikings 38 points.
When speaking of the five touchdowns Demarais and Gilbo managed to rack up, Tesar said that the two “complement each other well.”
He continued to say that “Logan (Gilbo) stepped up as the season went on and when we’ve had to rest Riley (Demarais), he runs the ball really hard. He’s a lot more physical runner than he looks and he does what he does well. and Riley is Riley. He’s a tough runner, tough to bring down and the line did everything today for those guys.”
Tesar said that the win over the Sentinels was ultimately a good match as they were able to make improvements since their last game against them.
“For what they have I thought they played tough,” he said. “They came and hit, we knew that, and we put everybody up on the line of scrimmage and did a better job blocking this time than the first time we did against them.”
Although they have a bye this week, Tesar says he doesn’t expect his team to be flat-footed going into their next game because the players are determined to go to the state finals at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.