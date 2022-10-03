PORT HENRY – A bronze statue celebrating Moriah’s iron ore mining history has been cast and put into place downtown after a fundraising campaign brought in the money.
The Miner Statue Committee needed $35,000 to pay for the work and it took five years to raise it via social media, news stories, and word-of-mouth.
Committee members Linda Haran, Tootie Mends, Gail Pilger and Linda Smyth held meetings and generated significant public engagement in the project before hiring sculptor Joseph Lupiani of Grafton, Vt. to create the statue.
It took Lupiani two and one-half years to complete the six-foot tall bronze artwork.
It was installed on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Main Street pocket park in Port Henry’s downtown, replacing a deteriorated visitor information hut that the town hauled away.
The Moriah Town Highway Department has previously poured a concrete base for the statue and ran an electrical line. The miner’s helmet will be lighted at night.
Lupiani has connections to Moriah and is familiar with the town’s mining history, Haran said.
“We picked bronze because it’s relatively maintenance free,” she said. “We think the statue is spectacular.”
The committee handed over photographs of Moriah’s iron miners to Lupiani to work from, and he provided them with draft sketches of the statue for their input.
Moriah was a capital of the iron mining industry, with the first mining starting in the early 1800s. At one time, five or more different companies had mines under the town, with Witherbee, Sherman Company the most famous. Its former offices are now the Moriah Town Hall.
Witherbee, Sherman gave way to Republic Steel, but mining tapered off, and the mines finally closed in the early 1970s.
The statue is intended to show respect for those who toiled in the town’s iron mining industry, Mends said.
Landscaping and a plaque are coming next. Donations are still being accepted for the plaque and can be mailed to Moriah Town Hall, care of sculpture fund, or dropped off. Checks should be made out out to "Sculpture Fund."
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava praised the work of the Miner Statue Committee.
“That is a great tribute to all the men that worked in the mines,” he said. “We owe a huge thanks to the volunteers that served on the committee, our town employees, and all that donated for this tribute to our heritage.”
The official public dedication of the Town of Moriah Miner Statue will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Port Henry pocket park by the statue, next to the Moriah Chamber of Commerce office at 4317 Main St.
