Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley and southern Saint Lawrence Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&