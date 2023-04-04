PLATTSBURGH — The troubling hoax of “swatting” hampered North Country schools and those across the state again Tuesday as more false threats were called in.
More than 50 schools in the state, including Moriah High School in Southern Essex County, received threats that turned out to be false.
“More than 50 school districts across New York have received disturbing ‘swatting’ threats today including in Central New York, Long Island, the Southern Tier and the North Country,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
“I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school — swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families.
STATE WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hochul said she has directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the, “sense of safety and security our children deserve.”
“Since the first round of swatting incidents occurred last week, State Police has been working closely with the State Education Department, county leadership and local school boards to provide support and any necessary resources to address these incidents. My top priority will always be the safety of New Yorkers.”
There were “swatting” incidents last week across the state including a dramatic one in the City of Plattsburgh. A threat was called into Plattsburgh High Thursday morning, March 30, saying there was an active shooter on campus.
Local police responded in force and the school was locked down. For about 30 minutes, parents did not know it was a hoax, and tensions were high.
There were other false threats made in Malone in Franklin County and Potsdam in St. Lawrence County that day.
The week before, there were several false threats made in the suburban Rochester area.
STEFANIK ADDRESSES INCIDENTS
In a visit to Plattsburgh Monday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said the perpetrators need to be prosecuted.
“The soulless criminals who committed these shameful and cowardly illegal acts must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Stefanik said.
“I thank our local and state law enforcement who are working to investigate these threats, so perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice.”
In Moriah Tuesday, students and staff were notified of a bomb threat early in the morning. They were all put on buses and moved away from the main building.
The building was swept several times by law enforcement, the district said, before students and staff were allowed to return to the building.
“I would like to thank all the staff and students for staying calm and following all instructions,” a message from the district said on the Moriah Junior-Senior High Facebook site.
“We are extremely proud of how our staff and students reacted to this unwanted situation. Parents, thank you so much for allowing us to do our jobs, we truly understand how scared all of you were, your patience was deeply appreciated.”
