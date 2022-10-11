MALONE — The stabbing death of a Malone man appeared to have stemmed from a social media fight.
Joshua P. Donais, 39, of Owls Head, was charged with second-degree murder by the Malone Village Police Department last Friday.
SOCIAL MEDIA DISPUTE
Malone Village Police and State Police had gone to the vicinity of Elm Street and Beman Street in the village last Thursday around 9:36 p.m. When they got there, they found two stabbing victims.
State Police said Tuesday that a social media dispute between Donais, a group of individuals and the victims, Donald I. Raymond and Logan A. McMahon, led to a physical altercation.
DONAIS FLED, ARRESTED
During the altercation, Donais stabbed Raymond, causing his death, police said. Donais and the group fled the scene, police said.
Donais was arrested Friday following a traffic stop, taken into custody and transported to the State Police barracks in Malone for questioning.
After Donais was charged with second-degree murder, he was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court. He has been sent to Franklin County Jail without bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Malone Town Court.
