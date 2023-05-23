MORRISONVILLE — Versus Monster Trucks will once again invade the Clinton County Fairgrounds for two nights as part of the 75th annual Clinton County Fair.
The monster trucks will face off in a skill competition and freestyle show Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Clinton County Fairgrounds located at 84 Fair Grounds Road in Morrisonville.
The Clinton County Fair will take place July 25 through July 30.
“We are thrilled to have Versus Monster Trucks’ 10,000-pound, high-flying vehicles back at the fair this year,” Mike Perrotte, Clinton County Fair Events Manager, said.
“The shows have been highly popular in the past and will surely sell out crowds again.”
The monster truck lineup is expected to include:
• “Stone Crusher,” driven by eight-time Monster Jam World Finals competitor Steve Sims, who took home the Versus Monster Trucks “Big Air Award” from the 2022 Clinton County Fair.
• “Hooked,” operated by Bryan Wright, who swept the team skills competitions last year during his first appearance at the Clinton County Fair. This truck also competed in the 2015 Monster Jam World Finals Young Guns Shootout.
• “Excavator,” featuring 2022 Versus Monster Trucks Rookie of the Year Gage Bursey behind the wheel for his third appearance in Morrisonville.
• “Heavy Hitter,” driven by former Monster Jam World Finals Young Guns Shootout competitor Derrick Anson. This will mark the truck’s first trip to the Clinton County Fair.
• “Alcatraz,” operated by Steven Snellen. Featuring a unique and intimidating body, this truck is new to the circuit in 2023.
A clown-driven mini monster truck will also appear in both shows, and exclusive tour merchandise and concessions will be available for purchase.
Tickets for both monster truck shows will be available beginning Friday, May 18 at clintoncountyfair.com.
Tickets do not include admission to the Clinton County Fair, which is required to attend.
All tickets are general admission and can be purchased in advance for $25 per adult and $12 per child.
The first 100 advance adult tickets will be sold for $20 each and $8 each for the first 100 children (ages 3-12).
Track Passes are included with all advance online tickets and will allow pass holders access to the track from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
“The Track Pass is your opportunity to get up close to the monster trucks and get autographs from your favorite drivers before the show,” Perrotte said.
The shows will take place rain or shine. Monster truck competitors are subject to change without notice.
For more information, visit clintoncountyfair.com.
