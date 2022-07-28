The 74th Annual Clinton County Agricultural Fair is well underway with a plethora of events, exhibits and of course, “fair food.”
Some shows, such as Cowboy Andy Rotz, Chris Yantek’s magic show, Country Dreams Farm Wagon Rides, Pipsqueak’s clown show, and the North Country’s Got Talent Show with a finale on Saturday, are daily.
There’s also live music nightly at the B&B Saloon for ages 21 and over.
Check the schedule at clinton countyfair.com for complete daily and special event schedules as well as restrictions.
