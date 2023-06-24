Plattsburgh — The competition heats up as the number of fishermen was whittled down Friday in the MLF Northern Division fishing tournament on Lake Champlain.
What started with over 200 fishermen, has only 25 advancing to the final day of the competition.
Bryan Labelle of Hinesburg, VT took the overall lead with a total of 40-15 over the two days of fishing.
Making the jump to second place, Plattsburgh's Brett Carnright is right on Labelle's heels with a total of 40-07;
Day 1 leader, Plattsburgh native, Ryan Latinville is still in the hunt with an overall total of 40-05.
They are the only fishermen over 40 pounds, so it looks like a three man race to see who will win the season kickoff.
Day 1 Day 2 Total
1st Bryan Labelle 20 - 12 (5) 20 - 03 (5) 40 - 15 (10)
2nd Brett Carnright 20 - 01 (5) 20 - 06 (5) 40 - 07 (10)
3rd Ryan Latinville 21 - 03 (5) 19 - 02 (5) 40 - 05 (10)
4th Gary Miller 19 - 12 (5) 19 - 01 (5) 38 - 13 (10)
5th Brayden Federer 19 - 03 (5) 19 - 07 (5) 38 - 10 (10)
6th Shayne McFarlin 20 - 05 (5) 17 - 15 (5) 38 - 04 (10)
7th Tyler Woolcott 19 - 08 (5) 18 - 11 (5) 38 - 03 (10)
8th Andrew Bechard 20 - 03 (5) 17 - 15 (5) 38 - 02 (10)
9th Erik Luzak 19 - 13 (5) 18 - 05 (5) 38 - 02 (10)
10th Austin Felix 19 - 02 (5) 19 - 00 (5) 38 - 02 (10)
11th Neil Farlow 19 - 09 (5) 18 - 07 (5) 38 - 00 (10)
12th Jamey Caldwell 20 - 14 (5) 17 - 01 (5) 37 - 15 (10)
13th Ron Nelson 19 - 01 (5) 18 - 12 (5) 37 - 13 (10)
14th Kurt Mitchell 18 - 14 (5) 18 - 15 (5) 37 - 13 (10)
15th Kyle Hall 19 - 05 (5) 18 - 07 (5) 37 - 12 (10)
16th Mike Raber 18 - 07 (5) 19 - 04 (5) 37 - 11 (10)
17th Aj Slegona 18 - 15 (5) 18 - 12 (5) 37 - 11 (10)
18th Brian Green 18 - 14 (5) 18 - 06 (5) 37 - 04 (10)
19th Garrett Rocamora 18 - 07 (5) 18 - 11 (5) 37 - 02 (10)
20th Ryan Lachniet 18 - 08 (5) 18 - 10 (5) 37 - 02 (10)
21st Edward Levin 19 - 00 (5) 18 - 00 (5) 37 - 00 (10)
22nd Alec Morrison 17 - 09 (5) 19 - 05 (5) 36 - 14 (10)
23rd Chris Adams 19 - 12 (5) 17 - 00 (5) 36 - 12 (10)
24th Drew Gill 19 - 06 (5) 17 - 06 (5) 36 - 12 (10)
25th Rick Harris 18 - 05 (5) 18 - 07 (5) 36 - 12 (10)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.