MINEVILLE — After an extensive search, the CVES Board appointed long-time CVES Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP) Tina Mitchell as the Principal of the CVES Mineville Campus. Mitchell took the reins from Dr. Grace Stay, who retired after 15 years of service at CVES.
“I am very fortunate to have had Dr. Stay here with me for a month while I transitioned into this new position,” Mitchell said. “Her wealth of knowledge and experience is incredibly helpful for me as I assume a leadership role here in Mineville.”
Mitchell has worked in education as an SLP for 21 years, the past seven years at CVES’s WAF campus. Mitchell received her Bachelor’s degree in Communication Disorders and her Master’s in Speech-Language Pathology from SUNY Plattsburgh. She completed her New York State School Building Leader (SBL) Certification.
CVES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey is thrilled to have Mitchell join the CVES Leadership team.
“Ms. Mitchell’s SLP, valuable experience, collaboration skills, and her role as a staff leader have been a valuable asset to CVES during her many years at the Rise Center for Success. I know that she will continue the tradition of excellence and collaboration with our component districts that Dr. Stay has helped establish at our Mineville Campus,” Dr. Davey said. “On behalf of the entire CVES Family of Professionals, I welcome Tina to our Leadership Team.”
The Principal position in Mineville is unique in that Mitchell will oversee both the CV-TEC and Rise programs.
CV-TEC Director Michele Friedman said, “CV-TEC is thrilled to have Ms. Mitchell join our CTE Team. We look forward to her leadership in continuing the legacy of excellence on the CVES Mineville Campus.”
Rise Center for Success Director Matt Slattery is in complete agreement with Ms. Friedman, saying, “We are thrilled with the appointment of Ms. Tina Mitchell as our principal leader for our Mineville Campus. Ms. Mitchell brings a wealth of educational experience, having served as an SLP at both our Plattsburgh and Mineville campuses. With a proven commitment to our students’ growth and success, we are confident she will continue to foster a culture of excellence and inclusivity on our Mineville campus, guiding our students toward a future full of promise.”
Mitchell looks forward to beginning her new role and forming connections with the staff and students in Mineville.
“I have heard many people say that Mineville is the hidden gem of CVES, and it truly is,” Mitchell said. “I’m very excited to be here. Dr. Stay is leaving me an amazing campus full of hardworking, amazing professionals and high-quality educational programs in both Rise and CV-TEC. My goal is to maintain that excellence and build upon it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.