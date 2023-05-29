LAKE PLACID — Mercy Care for the Adirondacks held its first age-friendly Communities Education Network Volunteer Retreat on June 16 featuring three workshops.
A “Creativity in Aging” all-day Volunteer Retreat was hosted and facilitated by Mercy Care at Mt. Pisgah Lodge in Saranac Lake.
Staff and community friendship volunteers from Mercy Care in the tri-lakes region, Community Health Center of the North Country in St. Lawrence County and from Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Southern Essex County attended.
Mercy Care developed the Age-friendly Communities Education Network to provide ongoing technical assistance, in-service and retreat programs to its direct service volunteers, as well as to all newly-established and existing Age-friendly Community Friendship Volunteers.
Mercy Care is providing technical assistance, training and tools to help communities in the North Country to establish and operate their own Community Friendship Volunteer programs to help older adults age in place more successfully.
According to Mercy Care, creating more Age-friendly Communities for people to age in place more successfully requires broader objectives to carry on the long-term, ongoing process of assessment, engagement, and collaboration.
Mercy Care presented three “Creativity in Aging” workshops with a goal to provide Volunteers with new ideas and strategies to assist the elders in having fuller lives:
• “Creative Writing with Older Adults,” offered by Tyler Barton, ADK Center for Writing, Saranac Lake, NY.
• “Tupper Tale Tellers: Tupper Lake Oral History Project” presented by Christine Campeau Project Manager; Hayley Denis, original T3 member/alum; and Courtney Carey, Library Director, Goff Nelson Memorial Tupper Lake Public Library.
• Yoga offered by Beth McNally, Earthshine Yoga, Saranac Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.