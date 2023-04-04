LAKE PLACID — Applications for the Plante Medical Scholarship are open now through May 15.
The Plante Scholarship at Adirondack Foundation is awarded annually to medical students who have resided in the Adirondack Park; or St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex or Hamilton counties, for a minimum of two years.
Successful candidates must be willing to return to one of these locations, a rural community elsewhere in the U.S. or an area where there is a shortage of doctors.
Applicants must be accepted to, or currently enrolled in, an MD or DO program. Scholarships of up to $10,000 are awarded annually.
Applications must be submitted through Adirondack Foundation’s Online Grants Manager.
For more information visit adirondackfoundation.org or email leslee.mounger@adkfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.