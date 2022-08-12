ELIZABETHTOWN – Lake Placid resident Allison M. McGahay garnered the Republican and Conservative party nominations for State Supreme Court justice this past week.
Candidates were chosen at 4th Judicial District nominating conventions in Saratoga Springs and Queensbury.
The Republicans also selected Saratoga County Surrogate Court Judge Richard Kupferman and Saratoga attorney Chris Obstarczyk to run in the Nov. 8 General Election.
At the Democrat nominating convention in Queensbury, appointments went to incumbent State Supreme Court Justice Robert Muller from Queensbury, Warren County, Schenectady Court Judge Vincent Versaci, and City of Schenectady Court Judge Teneka Frost and they will be on the Democrat line on the November ballot.
Lake Placid attorney Amy Fisher Quinn had sought the Democratic nomination but was not selected and won’t be on the ballot.
Three district seats on the Supreme Court are on the ballot, so each nominating convention could chose three candidates. The post is a 14 year term.
If elected, McGahay would be the first female Supreme Court justice from the Adirondack Park.
“I am honored and grateful to have earned the nomination of the delegates from both conventions,” McGahay said in a statement. “I will work intently every day to fulfill their trust in my candidacy.”
She said she believes she has the experience and temperament necessary to serve efficiently and effectively on the Supreme Court.
“As a longtime Essex County public servant, first as an assistant district attorney and former (Republican) commissioner of the (Essex County) Board of Elections, I am committed to honoring tradition and returning a Supreme Court justice to Essex County and the North Country,” she said in the statement.
McGahay lives in Lake Placid with her husband, William, and two children, Liam, 12, and Grace, 10.
The 4th Judicial District takes in 11 counties, including Essex, Clinton and Franklin.
