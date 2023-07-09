PLATTSBURGH — Members of the community and families from far away gathered at Plattsburgh City Beach for the 46th annual Mayor’s Cup Festival with music, food, activities for kids and the whole family.
“There are a few reasons we do this event,” said Libby Quéguiner, Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club social media manager.
“Mainly it is a fundraiser for Sunrise Rotary. We are selling the shirts designed in collaboration with CVES students. We voted on 10 of I think 40 or 50 designs submitted.”
“It is a free fun day at the beach for families and community members.” she added.
While the Regatta was the big draw, folks gathered for a variety of events and activities all day Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
“The mayor’s cup is big, a lot of people come for the regatta, the boat race,” said Jim Snook, Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club president.
“It is one of the premiere races on the lake, many people participate to hopefully qualify for other races, so there are a lot of sailors here for that.”
Food trucks Bunz on the Run, The Dog Father, and recent addition to the scene, Love, Peace and Grilled Cheese, were on site all day providing festival attendees food available for purchase.
“We are very excited to be here,” said David Slominski of the grilled cheese truck.
“It’s a good group of people trying to build a better community.”
Festival activities began with a kayak tour along the shoreline of Lake Champlain guided by Erin Pangbo and Jordanne Manney of the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department.
A 5k run and walk followed, looping the wooded path, beginning and ending at the beach.
At noon, a sand sculpture contest was held, sponsored by NAMI Champlain Valley, with three categories: 12 and under, 13 and over and families.
Winners of each category include:
• 12 and Under — The Dirolfs
• 13 and Over — Stephanie with the Michigan
• Family — The Torres Atchison Family with the Dolphin
Volleyball courts were open all day for family and friends to use, balls provided by Sunrise Rotary with no registration or entry fee.
Festival attendees enjoyed live music performed by local band Damaged Goods adjacent to the lifeguard station.
A concert organized by the City of Plattsburgh at 6 p.m. at the City Beach featuring a live performance by Haley in the Water performing Fleetwood Mac’s Rumors album had people rocking in front of the stage.
The concert, as just about all activities, was free and open to the public.
“Ultimately this is a way for us to bring something back to the community,” Snook said.
“The rotary club is part of a national organization that supports local efforts.”
“Another goal is for people to become aware of what is available in the community,” he added.
Other activities featured during the festival include a coloring table sponsored by Market 32, a Zen Space sponsored by North Country Center for Independence and family-friendly take-home activities and childrens books provided by Mountain Lake PBS.
Also at the event were the City of Plattsburgh Climate Task Force, Noon and Sunrise Environmental Committee, Lake Champlain River Basin, Ausable River Association and more.
“We are here to promote the climate smart community program,” said Aude Lochet, City of Plattsburgh Climate Task Force member.
“To raise awareness of how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate.”
“We have a fun wheel that people can spin and it will land on a reduction method, and I will explain how it might help the environment,” she added.
Loremans’ Embroidery, Engraving and Screen Printing were on-site pressing T-shirts featuring the winning design by Minerva Gelineault, CV-TEC student, for festival attendees to purchase.
“It’s nice to see all the people out and the beach being used,” said Mike Cahill, owner of Loremans’ Embroidery, Engraving and Screen Printing.
This year’s Mayor’s Cup featured newly added accessibility features recently donated to the city by Sunrise Rotary including two beach-use wheelchairs, a ramp from the deck to the beach and a mat.
“This year we have added accessibility,” Snook said.
“With special beach wheelchairs people can sign out for the day and a mat to make it easier to enter the beach.”
Visitors Saturday did not have to pay for parking, courtesy of the City of Plattsburgh and Sunrise Rotary, members of Sunrise Rotary were keeping track of all beach visitors.
“We are taking a count of locals, people from out of town and Canadians. Most people coming in are family groups,” Connie Fisher, Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club member, said.
“This reminds me of the days of the ‘60s, the parking lot is full, Montrealers are here enjoying the beach like before the thruway opened.”
According to one counter, cars with license plates from as far as Colorado were seen entering the beach parking lot.
“We have a diverse crowd. You’ll see Canadian license plates, Vermont, New Jersey, Maine,” Snook added.
Results of the regatta are available at https://www.plattsburghsunriserotary.org/page/mayor-s-cup-regatta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.