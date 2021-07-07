Mariners take 4-4 tie against Kingston-Saugerties

The Clinton County Mariners opened pool play in the Coopers Cave Tournament with a 4-4 8-inning tie against Kingston-Saugerties Wednesday at Geyser Park.
The tournament has a 2 hour 15 minute time limit for pool play games.
The Mariners jumped on top with two runs in the opening frame.
Zach Rainville walked to lead off the game, Brady Doorey reached on an error and Zachary O’Connell followed with a single to score Rainville.
After a groundout, Ethan Garrand followed with another groundout to score Doorey.
With the score tied at two, the Mariners took a 3-2 lead in the third. Doorey singled, stole second and advanced to third on one groundout and scored on a groundout by Ian McCasland.
After Kingston-Saugerties tied the game, the Mariners took a 4-3 lead in the fifth. With one out, Doorey walked and stole second.
O’Connell reached on an infield single and Doorey advanced to third. O’Connell attempted to steal second and Doorey was thrown out at home. McCasland delivered a clutch two-out double to score O’Connell.
Kingston-Saugerties tied the game with a two-out run in the bottom of the sixth.
Garrand started on the mound for the Mariners and hurled 5 2/3 innings, allowed eight hits, four runs (three earned) walked four and struck out four. McCasland pitched 1/3 of an inning and Jared Duquette hurled two scoreless innings and struck out three.
O’Connell finished 2-4 while McCasland drove in two runs. Doorey went 1-2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Jared Duquette added a double.
The Mariners (12-5-1) are scheduled to play Schenectady County at 5:30 pm weather permitting.
—
Clinton County 4, Kingston-Saugerties 4
CC 201 100 00 — 4 7 1
KS 021 001 00 — 4 8 1
Garrand, McCasland (6), J. Duquette (7) and Rainville. Noglia, Knass (7) and Belavave. 2B- J. Duquette (CC), McCasland (CC).
