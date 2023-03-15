CHAMPLAIN — A man taken into custody by Canadian authorities last month after a car was stolen in Champlain has been deported and charged by New York State Police.
The incident occurred on Feb. 9 on Dubois Road in Champlain around 1:37 p.m. when State Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Police said that John A. Vangarderen, 22, of Altamont, attempted to forcibly steal a 2006 black Mitsubishi Eclipse from a 37-year-old female, of Champlain. During their physical altercation, a 75-year-old female, from Champlain, driving a 2007 blue Honda Pilot stopped to ask if either party needed assistance, police said.
Vangarderen got into the elderly female’s car, which he then later stole from her, police said. As Vangarderen was driving away, the elderly female sustained an injury to her foot.
Vangarderen fled the scene in the 2007 Honda Pilot and entered Canada, police said. He was located and taken into custody by Surete de Quebec Police Department.
On March 14, Vangarderen was deported by Canadian Authorities. He was arrested by State Police and transported to State Police in Champlain for processing.
Vangarderen is now facing several charges.
He was arraigned in the Town of Champlain Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash, $50,000 fully secured bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.