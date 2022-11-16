PLATTSBURGH — The annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign, Make-A-Wish Northeast New York’s longest running fundraiser, kicked off this week in hopes of netting $210,000.
“This is a big fundraiser and it is also our biggest public awareness campaign to educate the public of what Make-A-Wish is and to find kids,” Mark McGuire, director of marketing and communications for Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, said at a news conference to kick off the campaign at Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh.
REBOUND FROM COVID
The organization is looking to get back to granting more wishes after having to cut back the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Outgoing Chief Executive Officer William C. Trigg said they hope to increase the number of wishes granted to 90 or 100 this year.
“It was down to about 30,” Trigg, who has led Make-A-Wish Northeast New York for 17 years, said.
FOR 35 YEARS
Make-A-Wish Northeast New York has been granting wishes to children fighting severe illnesses for 35 years in 15 counties.
This year to raise funds, stars featuring wish kid ambassadors — six from the Greater Capital Region and two from the North Country — will be sold for a single suggested donation amount of $5 per star through the holiday season.
‘I THINK ABOUT IT EVERY DAY’
Six-year-old Eloise Gundrum of Plattsburgh, and 12-year-old Karson Hull of Jay were the two North Country wish kid ambassadors on hand to help raise awareness of the fundraising campaign.
Gundrum was able to go to Disney World this past year after waiting out the pandemic.
Her favorite part of visiting was “the pool,” at Give Kids the World Village.
Hull’s wish came true when he received a complete computer gaming system for his home.
“I think about it every day,” he said.
Supporters can donate and volunteer at adoptawishneny.org.
Unique among the 58 Make-A-Wish® America chapters, this fundraising campaign is marking its 30th year. For the fifth year it will include a Day of Wishes Telethon in partnership with CBS6 Albany and B95.5 FM. The telethon will be held at Colonie Center, and run from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
“The Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign has thrived into its fourth decade thanks to the generosity of the community we serve, from Columbia and Greene counties to Cobleskill through the Capital Region all the way to the North Country,” Trigg said.
BUY A STAR
Stars will be available at Crossgates Mall, Colonie Center, Wilton Mall, Aviation Mall and Champlain Centre, Wintertime Wonderland at Via Port Rotterdam and various businesses and schools throughout the chapter region.
The fundraising campaign has been aided by NYSCOPBA, Plug and Teamsters Local 294 as Star Sponsors.
JOSH ALLEN JERSEY RAFFLE
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) is also helping out.
Jones is donating an autographed jersey of Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, which will be raffled off by Carol and Steve Carpenter who sponsor the annual Naked Turtle Make-A-Wish golf tournament in Plattsburgh each summer.
The Make-A-Wish campaign is also made possible by the hundreds of volunteers throughout the chapter who generously donate their time to staff booths.
Anyone interested in volunteering, can visit adoptawishneny.org and click on the volunteer link, or contact Director of Development Jaymee Keller at jkeller@neny.wish.org or 518-456-9474.
