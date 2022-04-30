5 YEARS AGO (2017)
Amanda Tantillo, Kaitlyn Preiss, Dominique Zummo and Felicia Torres all hit doubles for Plattsburgh State during a 9-7, 14-12 sweep of Oneonta in softball.
Russell Gallo earned the pitching win during Ticonderoga’s 8-5 win over Saranac in CVAC baseball, while Evan Graney hit a double for the Sentinels on offense.
Ryan Callahan had four goals and one assist in Plattsburgh State’s 14-5 win over Oswego in men’s lacrosse. Austin Belz had four points while Ryan Hubbard tallied three.
Plattsburgh State’s TJ Montalbano had three hits and two RBIs in a 7-3 loss to Vassar in baseball action.
Katie Pitkin led the Cardinals in the circle to a 4-2 win over New Paltz, recording five strikeouts in a full game.
The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club Rough Riders took first place in the Northern Division during National Rifle League action, led by the shooting of Paul Deslierres and Peter Visconti.
Patrick Hagadorn placed third in the 10U age group as the Lake Champlain Waves competed in the Adirondack Swimming Golds Championship. Brooke Kelley and Madeline Lemza both placed third as well.
Former Plattsburgh State Athletic Director Bruce Delventhal was awarded the Dr. Patrick R. Damore Distinguished Service Award, the highest SUNYAC honor.
Saranac’s Rory Patterson and Luke Maye led the Chiefs to a fourth place finish in the Hudson Falls invitational, with Patterson winning the 400-meter dash and Maye taking the 400-meter hurdles.
Kendra Hawksby rolled the high series with a 685 (236-235-215) during Friday Night Ladies League bowling action, while Ashley Oke had the high game with a 240.
10 YEARS AGO (2012)
Peru’s Troy Seymour placed second in the 173-pound division at the National High School Coaches Wrestling Association Championships, winning All-American honors.
Former Plattsburgh High student Hannah Saiz qualified for the 2012 Olympic Trials in the 200-meter butterfly stroke with a time of 2:14.50.
Clinton Community College’s Megan Boumil won in the circle and went 4-for-4 at the plate in the Cougars’ 7-5 Game 1 win during a doubleheader against Adirondack College.
Plattsburgh State softball pitchers Heather Loughran and Ashley Marshall each boasted a shutout during the Cardinals, 8-0, 4-0, sweep of Oneonta.
Nick Travers and Tim Lawrence led Plattsburgh State with three goals apiece, while Joey Kramer and Tommy Kilderry had two each in the Cards’ 13-4 SUNYAC win over Oswego in men’s lacrosse. Anthony Pafundi, James Read and John Olsen also scored in the win.
Saranac’s Ryan Kerner broke the school record in the high jump with a jump of 6-feet-3 ½ inches, breaking the 33-year record by ½ inch set by Mike Bull.
Northeastern Clinton’s Dalton Castine had a no-hitter through five innings, while Marcus Lefebvre whacked two doubles, Matt Letourneau one and Reed Tucker two singles in the Cougars’ 5-2 win over Saranac Lake.
Melissa Pockett blasted two hits, one of which was a grand slam, to lead Ticonderoga to a 15-2 rout of Lake Placid. Jordan McKee had the pitching win, with six strikeouts and two walks, as well as two hits while at-bat.
Nate Tabor of Crown Point struck out 18 Chazy batters, allowing only three hits, leading the Panthers to a 8-2 win.
AuSable Valley freshman Madison Rondeau pitched a no-hitter in the Patriots’ 9-0 blanking of Moriah, finishing with 18 strikeouts and four walks.
15 YEARS AGO (2007)
In men’s lacrosse, Plattsburgh State’s Brian Copius scored with just two seconds left to send the Cards to a 12-11 win over Brockport in SUNYAC play.
Plattsburgh State’s Andrea Stupp went 2-for-3 at the plate and rapped three RBI in the first game of a Cardinal twinbill sweep against Geneso. Plattsburgh won 5-1 and 9-1.
Ticonderoga’s Todd Carr hit a grand slam in the Sentinels’ 6-4 win over Beekmantown in CVAC baseball action.
Seton Catholic’s Seth Bombard set a personal record with a 1600-meter, second place finish with a time of 4:38.7 at the Albright Invitational at Albany Academy.
Randi Swires and Stephanie Marquette of Willsboro combined for seven runs batted in as their Warriors defeated Elizabethtown-Lewis, 19-10, in softball.
Plattsburgh High’s Pat Shaughnessy struck out 10 Moriah batters while only allowing one hit in the Hornets’ 11-6 victory. Tory Bouyea had a double and triple in the win, while Adam Tobrocke notched a double as well.
Clinton Community was led by Will Latour on offense as he knocked three hits and drove in three runs in the Cougars’ 7-6 win over SUNY Canton. Ryan Bartels recorded two hits in the win, while Brian Brothers had a double.
Matt Lamora of Beekmantown had a home run and drove in three Eagle runs as they beat Moriah, 13-11. David Provost had the win on the mound with five strikeouts.
AuSable Valley opened the track and field season with Kyle Devins finishing in the top 10 in four events, third in the long jump and eighth in both the triple jump and 100-meters. He also teamed with Brad Woods, Josh Giddings and James Montefusco to finish ninth in the 1600-meter relay.
The Cardinals were led by Matt Dahlin with three hits in game one of a doubleheader sweep of SUNYIT, 9-1 and 13-5. Paul Strang and John Campbell each added two hits for Plattsburgh State.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Plattsburgh State shocked Clarkson University in men’s lacrosse with Jason Lappies scoring the game-tying, and then the game-winning goals for a 6-5 victory. Ryan Garling, Damian DiDomenico, Mike Uchal and Peter Vottis each scored a goal as well.
Lisa Marlow of Plattsburgh State tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Brockport in a SUNYAC doubleheader, where the Cards split the twinbill with the Golden Eagles.
Butch and Joel Butchino became the only father-son duo to both reach over 1,000 points in CVAC, with son Joel ending his varsity career with 1,475 points and Butch with 1,326.
Clinton Community’s Kenny Bezio smashed a two-run homer in the fourth inning to pace the Cougars in an explosive fourth inning, leading to a 10-4 win over Adirondack Community College.
Erin Seymour carded a 98 while Paula Pelifan had a 101 to lead the Plattsburgh State women’s golf team to a second-place finish at Elmira Country Club.
Ticonderoga’s Kendra Fuller only allowed one hit in a 7-0 shutout of Nazareth, in the Grand Strand Girls’ Softball Tournament.
Lori Babbie struck out 11 batters to pace Northeastern Clinton to a 7-3 win over Saranac Lake. Amanda Mavor and Courtney Coryea had two singles each in the win.
Peru’s Steve Soderberg blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to push past Plattsburgh High, 9-6, in the CVAC opener.
Annie Davis and Melissa Stone both won in the singles matches for Saranac against their AuSable Valley opponents. Anna Erb and Elissa Guynup paired up for the doubles victory as the Chiefs swept the Patriots, 3-0.
Saranac Lake’s Laura Snizek won in three events in the Red Storm’s 82-50 victory over Beekmantown in CVAC track and field. She won the 200- and 400-meters as well as running in the 400-meter relay.
30 YEARS AGO (1992)
Nine students from Northern Adirondack, Bobby Trombley, Christopher Trombley, Brad Trombley, Jason Miller, Matthew McDonald, Brandon Glaude, Eric Glaude, Heath Smith and Heather Trombley all earned first-place finishes in their weight classes at the Clifton-Fine Wrestling Tournament.
Rick Dumas bowled a series of 256-267-254 for a high score of 777 at Bowl Mart Lanes.
Bryant Butler of Seton Catholic and Tim Barnewall of Chateaugay were named to the New York State Sportswriters 1991-92 All-State Boys Basketball Team.
Patty McCormick of Seton Catholic won the 400- and 800-meter runs, while contributing to the 3200 and 1600 relays to lead the Knights to a 100-31 win over Tupper Lake. Lisa Hamlin also won the 100- and 200 meters, while running on the squad wins of 400 and 1600 relays.
Brett Paepke blasted a grand slam in the fourth inning of a CVAC contest, pushing Plattsburgh High to a 12-2 rout of Saranac.
Plattsburgh State’s Suzanne Kennedy placed second in both the 1500 meters and 3000 meters to pace the Cardinals in the SUNYAC outdoor track and field championships.
Dwyane Duprey won the long jump, triple jump and high jump to launch Beekmantown to a 73-38 win over Saranac in CVAC boys track and field.
Cheryl Drinkwine blasted an RBI double, starting an 11-run inning that led Willsboro to a 18-10 win over Crown Point.
Justin Hoskins won in three sets to lead Peru to a 5-0 sweep of Lake Placid in boys tennis.
Ticonderoga’s Liz DeFranco struck out 16 AuSable Valley batters to lead her Sentinels to a 5-4 win in the CVAC softball season opener.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Gaetan D’Anjou and Rick Young of Plattsburgh State men’s hockey were named to the SUNYAC All-Star Ice Hockey Team, while Steve Knish, Francois Bellefeuille and Pierre Brunet were named to the all-conference second team.
Dannemora’s Tim Coplen led the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference team to a 63-60 overtime win over Marcy Athletic Conference in the Third Annual Exceptional Senior All-Star game with 25 points.
Ed Kelley recorded the pitching win as Schroon Lake upset Moriah, 7-6, in a non-league baseball game. The Wildcats had eight hits in the win, with Kelley going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Chris Speziali and Rick Seeley had two hits each.
The Cable family, consisting of Mike, Todd and Tracey, took the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles matches to lift Saranac to a 3-2 win over Peru in CVAC tennis.
Dena Lawrence tallied three hits including a solo home run to lead Clinton Community softball to a 11-2 win in the second game of a doubleheader against Trinity College.
Northeastern Clinton’s Jim Anctil struck out 10, walked four and only allowed three hits in the Cougars’ 7-0 blanking of Ticonderoga in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference season opener. Anctil, along with Kevin Rabideau and Dan Magee each had two hits in the win, while Joe Ashline added a double.
Crown Point’s Ken St. Pierre recorded 12 strikeouts and three walks in the Panthers’ 5-2 win over Lake Placid, while Doug Thatcher and Warren Spaulding each went 3-for-3, notching six of the team’s eight hits.
John Dowd led Northern Adirondack with three hits in the Bobcats’ 14-hit, 14-1 win over Northeastern Clinton. Jerry Deyo, Mark Trudo, Robin Bushey, Jamie Juntunen and Bob Grauel all had two hits each in the win, with Grauel picking up the pitching win.
Marty Nephew and Jim Stahl each blasted a three-run home run in Moriah’s 20-4 romp of AuSable Valley. Stahl had three hits total, along with Derrick DeSimone, while Dave Tesar, John Turskey and Joe Podres had two apiece.
Plattsburgh High’s George Bissell and Joe Grohman led the way in the Hornets’ 10-2 victory over Mount Assumption to open the CVAC golf season. Bissell shot 4-over-par 40 and Grohman scored 5-over-par 41.
50 YEARS AGO (1972)
Jacques Giroux of Rouses Point was named the Most Valuable Player in the Champlain Border Hockey League, while Beekmantown’s Roger Giroux was recognized as the league’s top scorer and Iva Guay won the Good Sportsman Award.
Plattsburgh State’s Keith Johnson was the Cards’ leader in a tri-meet with SUNY Oneonta and Oswego State, scoring wins in the 100- and 220-yard sprints. Tom Roach took second place in the high jump, while shot putter Jim Blanchard took first place in the meet.
Charlie Kelley, with a high score of 594 led the men’s and Mary Bullis, with a series score of 495 led the women, in the Clinton Prison Mixed League at North Bowl Lanes.
Eric Trilling won the singles match, 7-5, 6-0, for Plattsburgh State against Plymouth State, and then joined with George Hatt to win the doubles match, leading the Cardinals to a 6-3 win.
Pole vaulter Chuck Schulster gave Plattsburgh State its only first place win with a vault of 11’0” in a tri-meet with Albany State and Siena College.
Steve Oakley struck out 15 Plattsburgh High batters to send his Beekmantown Eagles to a 4-3 win, hitting the game-winning RBI.
For Peru, Gil DeWind won the No 3. Singles, while the John Adams/Paul Riley and John Snyder/Paul Soulrene duos each defeated their Beekmantown foes to secure a 3-2 win in the tennis opener.
Fred Gratto blasted a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning to lift Saranac to a 8-6 extra inning win over Ticonderoga in the CVL opener.
Ken Anderson of Moriah only allowed one hit and struck out 13 AuSable Valley batters en route to a 8-1 win in Champlain Valley League baseball.
Mark King threw for seven innings, knocking off 10 batters and picking up the win on the mound. He also ran in teammates Greg Sackett and Lonnie Decavallus to lead MAI to a 6-2 win over St. Johns in CVL action.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Faye Condo of the Deadwoods rolled a high triple series of 534, with her high game being 208, during a NCO Wives Bowling League match.
Plattsburgh State’s Vern Wagar blasted a triple, along with Dick Maloney and Art LaMarche. Jack Phillips notched a single and Larry Storrs, Jim Kline and Gary Barber all contributed doubles in the Cardinals’ 12-10 come-from-behind win over Castleton State.
Peru pitcher James Duprey only allowed two-hits in a 3-0 win over Schalmont in baseball action.
Mike Quinn, Alvin Gales and Charles Novak each nailed a home run in Westport’s 14-8 win over Vergennes, in a non-league game.
The Reds’ Frank DeCarlo rolled a high single game of 246 while the Dodgers’ Duke Allen had a 595 high triple in the City Mixed National Bowling League.
Chestertown’s Randy Ellsworth hurled nine innings for Plattsburgh State, becoming the first Cardinal pitcher to go all the way. On offense, Don Gertsch connected for a two-run double in the third inning en route to Plattsburgh’s 10-3 win over Utica College.
Frank Gale of the Augsbury Terminals bowled a high single of 255 and high series of 620 in the North Country Handicap “A” League.
Local golfers Peter Martin of Malone, John Pelkey and Paul Beattie of Au Sable Forks and Walt Nels of Mineville were all among the candidates for Plattsburgh State’s first ever golf team.
The Keeseville team won all four trophies in the Section VII high school bowling tournament, scoring 2712 in the team series. Tom Hart of Keeseville bowled the individual single game high with a 240, teammate Jerry Laundry took second and third with scores of 222 and 212.
70 YEARS AGO (1952)
Ed Kolakowski led Siena College’s All-Stars to defeat “The Varsity,” 72-54, with 20 points. Billy Harnell had 14 points, Glenn Bissell had 13 and Bill Knott recorded 10.
Carl Gioiosa caught a four pound, two ounce rainbow trout in the Chateaugay, which he entered in the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
Bernie Jackson captured the singles trophy with a 653 score in the City Championship. Earl Ladd and Ken Cogan combined for the doubles high score of 1347.
Tom Giambruno, of Plattsburgh, placed first for Union in the discus, landing a 127’ 7 ½”, to lead his team over Rochester, 69-57.
Madeline Condo won the singles championship in the city’s annual bowling tournament with a score of 677, while Florence Mauger and Loretta Lindley teamed up to win the doubles crown, scoring 1079.
Plattsburgh State Teachers College took a 10-7 loss to Norwich University, but Clarence Yando, Andy Delorme, Jackie Noone, Joe Fedele and Art Ryan all tallied a hit.
Singles by Dick Hawks, Scott Yackey and Gil Trombley, along with a triple from Roy Guyette sparked Champlain’s 11-7 win over Altona in Clinton County Baseball League action.
