Local Broadway Star to live stream from Las Vegas

PLATTSBURGH— Plattsburgh native turned Broadway and Hollywood star John Lloyd Young will be live streaming an intimate and uplifting concert from The Space Theater in Las Vegas Saturday, July 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Known for his role as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and Hollywood film adaptation Jersey Boys, Young says he still remembers his youth spent in Plattsburgh fondly.
Young discovered his love for performing as a kid during his participation in SUNY Plattsburgh’s summer productions.
“I caught the bug in Plattsburgh,” Young said. “I remember the cellar of the Cornerstone Bookstore where I would spend hours looking at books on theater; dreaming, searching and learning. I would take out LPs of Broadway cast albums from the Plattsburgh Public Library.”
Setting intentions, according to Young, is a very important thing to do.
“It was always my plan to go to New York,” he said.
During his time on Broadway, Young stated he realized his talent for singing old R&B and Do op classics. This style of music is what viewers can expect from Young’s livestream concert, which will include his vocals as well as a pianist accompaniment by his musical director and producer of his latest album, Tommy Faragher —who was also a music producer on the television show Glee.
The pair will perform feel-good songs from musicians such as The Imperials and Bobby Hatfield of The Righteous Brothers.
“This concert in particular, because of everything we’ve been going through, I’m going to make sure the music is thrilling and leaves people feeling energized,” Young said. “I want people to feel pumped up in light of this harrowing, confusing and scary time. I believe musicians are the remedy for that.”
If you go:
When: Saturday, July 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: thespacelv.com to buy tickets and live stream
Tickets: $30 concert only, $100 concert and virtual after party
