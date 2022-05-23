PLATTSBURGH — After a two-year pause, the City of Plattsburgh is hosting live music at its Fourth of July celebration that will also include a downtown parade and fireworks.
The parade, with this year’s them of American music, starts at 1 p.m. at the U.S. Oval and ends at Wilcox Dock. Musical acts Annie in the Water, The Reflexions and Kevin Sabourin round out the concert at City Hall’s steps starting at 5 p.m.
The night ends with fireworks right after the concert at about 9 p.m.
LEADING ACTS
“It’s exciting to bring back an annual tradition for the community, and we are looking forward to an evening of great music and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth”, Courtney Meisenheimer, the city’s community engagement coordinator, said in a press release.
Headlining the concert is Annie in the Water, a North Country band who describes their music as “driving down mountain roads with longtime friends.” Opening for Annie in the Water is The Reflexions, a reggae, funk and jam fusion band from Burlington.
The city’s release said this year’s theme was chosen as a nod to bringing back live music to the city’s celebration.
“Whether it’s a Party in the USA, or a throwback to Elvis Presley, we are excited to see parade participants embrace this year’s theme,” the release said.
REGISTRATION
The city’s Fourth of July celebration will also include food trucks and vendors in Trinity Park to go along with downtown restaurants and businesses.
Registration for the downtown parade is now up, with limited spaces. Floats, vehicles and walking groups can sign up at cityofplattsburgh-ny.com/cityeventscalendar or at the city’s Facebook page until 4 p.m. on June 27.
For more information on signing up or to volunteer, email meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or call (518) 536-7526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.