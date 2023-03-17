PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library is raising funds through the one-day Library Giving Day campaign.
“This is a nice campaign to be a part of,” Sarah Spanburgh, outreach librarian at the Plattsburgh Public Library, said.
“It helps raise funds for our collection, library programs, summer reading and some of it will go to different things around the library. It’s really a way for us to provide for the community. This is only made possible with community support.”
This event will take place Tuesday, April 4. Donations can be made online or in person.
To make a donation visit plattsburghlib.org/donate, cash and checks made out to Plattsburgh Public Library will be accepted at the main desk.
“It is largely an online campaign, but people always call and ask ‘can I come in?’ and the answer is always yes, people are always welcome to come in person and make a donation,” Spanburgh said.
Other ways to support the library include getting a library card, participating in programs and events, donating items via Amazon wish list and you can name Plattsburgh Public Library in your will or trust.
The Giving Day Campaign serves as a reminder that libraries, small and large, act as a cornerstone for communities; many libraries offer innovative programs that promote lifelong learning, connect patrons to technology, and advance knowledge.
Plattsburgh Public Library accepts donations year round to help build its collection, resources, support programs and better serve the needs of our community.
“Big donations are great, but every little bit helps a great deal,” Spanburgh said.
“Additionally, if someone can’t make a donation, they can go to our Facebook page and borrow the banner to promote the event on their page.”
Thanks to community donations, the library installed a new roof and security system in 2022, as well as added approximately 5,000 items to the collection.
For more information visit plattsburghlib.org/ or facebook.com/PlattsburghPublicLibrary.
