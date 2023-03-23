ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Lewis has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for $383,537 through the Housing Trust Fund Corporation and the Office of Community Renewal (OCR) for single family housing rehabilitation.
HOUSING NEEDS
The Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) will manage the program for the Town of Lewis. HAPEC will coordinate housing rehabilitation for six low and moderate-income families in the community.
Eligible repairs will eliminate code deficiencies, improve energy efficiency and make repairs that create safe and healthy homes, a news release said.
Bruce Misarski, HAPEC Executive Director said, “The housing needs in our region have drastically increased in recent years. We are grateful that these funding resources have been made available to the residents of Essex County.”
Although there are already some applicants in line for this funding, Lewis will continue to take housing repair applications for this and future programs.
The office of Community Renewal has awarded more than $10 million as part of this CDBG funding round for a variety of projects that address local, affordable housing needs. These investments in home ownership opportunities and home rehabilitation programs will contribute to community revitalization and improved quality of life for the working families of New York State.
OBTAINING ASSISTANCE
Among the parameters for obtaining assistance according to the application form are if an occupant has a permanent medically documented disability or has substantial difficulty with daily living due to age.
Documentation is required as to dwelling ownership, gross annual income verification (employment and/or public assistance) of all household residents over 18, Federal Income Tax return(s), proof of homeowner’s insurance, and proof of paid property taxes.
Repairs may include those for heating, electrical or plumbing systems, as well as for roofing, chimney, gutter, windows, doors, foundation, and insulation. In addition renovations may comprise of house modifications such as wheelchair ramps or lifts, expanded doorways, bathroom alterations, and relocation of bathrooms or bedrooms to the first floor.
Lewis Town Supervisor Jim Monty said this has been an on-going project which includes homeowners from a 2016 list.
“We need to check to see if those on the previous list still need assistance,” said Monty.
Discussing the process of obtaining funding, Monty said, “I keep looking for any money I can find to help my residents. Most towns are eligible, so I look at why not me? I think this is a great program; an initiative that goes a long way. It helps to keep our housing stock. There will continue to be a lack of housing if we don’t stabilize the homes and just let them deteriorate.”
“Our goal is to get everything ready and are projecting to go out to bid by the end of April,” said Monty.
He credits Pride of Ticonderoga Executive Director Nicole Justice Green and their agency for providing much assistance.
Applications can be obtained at the Lewis Town Hall or by calling Housing Assistance Program of Essex County at 518-873-6888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.