MALONE — A longstanding land-claim issue in Franklin County is heading toward a resolution.
Franklin County reached an agreement with New York State regarding land-claim issues and the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation that go back more than 40 years.
SINCE 1980s
According to Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe first filed a lawsuit in the 1980s against the state regarding land purchased from the reservation by the state in the early 19th century.
In 2022, a federal judge ruled that New York State did not have the authority to purchase that land because it was not approved by Congress as required under the Non-Intercourse Act of 1790.
Since New York State illegally purchased the land in the 1820s, local government and state leaders, including Jones when he was chair of the Franklin County Legislature, have been working together for years to determine the next steps for this issue.
Compensation for land ownership, taxes and public services like road maintenance and water infrastructure were major concerns for local governments, Jones said.
It took years to sort out.
SHARE USE OF LAND
Jones met with Franklin County and state officials on last Friday to finalize the agreement so that Franklin County and the Towns of Bombay and Fort Covington are compensated for land and services rendered.
According to the agreement, Franklin County and the Towns of Bombay and Fort Covington will share $15 million for the unrestricted use of the land, as well as $1,875,000 to Franklin County and $937,000 each to the Towns.
Back taxes for all real property owned by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe that have been foreclosed on or that have pending unpaid property taxes subject lien will also be paid to Franklin County.
Additionally, the state will pay $2 million annually in perpetuity to be split among Franklin County and the Towns of Bombay and Fort Covington. Franklin County and the Towns of Bombay and Fort Covington have all passed resolutions in support of this agreement.
“It is good news that Franklin County and New York state have finally come to an agreement on the Land Claim issue that has been under negotiations for over 40 years,” Jones said.
“I first started working on this over 10 years ago as the chair of the Franklin County of Legislature and have continued to work with the state on this after I was elected to the Assembly in 2016. It was a long road to get here but I am glad that we were finally able to come to an agreement and that Franklin County and the Towns of Bombay and Fort Covington were rightfully compensated.”
‘MONUMENTAL DAY’
Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said the county officially accepted the offer on Monday.
“The county is excited that after over four decades of negotiations that we have a settlement offer from the state of New York that is acceptable to us,” Kissane said.
“There are additional procedural steps that must be taken by the parties, state and federal government to finalize the agreements. This is a monumental day to be able to put forth a resolution accepting the state’s offer.”
State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) said he also participated in the negotiations.
“I’m thrilled that a deal between New York state and Franklin County over the St. Regis Mohawk land claim has finally been reached,” Stec said.
