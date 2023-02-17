WILMINGTON — A North Country School student was injured in a serious skiing crash at Whiteface Mountain on Saturday and is in intensive care at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
New York State Police Public Information Officer Brandi Ashley said Whiteface EMS and Wilmington Rescue aided a male skier, 14, from New Jersey for a head injury at the mountain before he was transported “by life flight for a life-threatening injury.”
State Police are investigating the crash, which they were dispatched to at around 2:39 p.m. on Feb. 11. As of Wednesday, Ashley said this was an “ongoing investigation.”
“One of our North Country School students was in a serious ski accident while with his family over the weekend at Whiteface Mountain,” North Country School Executive Director Todd Ormiston wrote in a message to the Enterprise. “He is currently in a nearby hospital receiving the best possible care.”
PROVIDING SUPPORT
He said the school community is focused on wishing the best for their fellow student or pupil, as well as his family and that the school administration is focused on “providing our students with support as they process the difficulty facing their friend.”
“We will not be disclosing additional information out of respect for the family and the student,” Ormiston wrote.
Darcy Norfolk, a spokesperson for the state Olympic Regional Development Authority, which runs Whiteface, said a 63 year old man died in a crash at Belleayre Mountain Ski Center, another ORDA-operated ski mountain in the Catskills, on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.