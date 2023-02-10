LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid placed 92 on the 2023 edition of “Leading Places: The 100 Most Loved Destinations Around the World” compiled by destination marketing agency Destination Think.
Locations featured in the rankings are considered to be the 100 most loved destinations according to consumer sentiment; being included within this list means that Lake Placid has offered positive experiences and instilled the kind of happiness that visitors talk about.
According to Jane Hooper, communications manager at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), the Lake Placid region offers the perfect combination of things that make visitors love the area, regardless of the season.
“Lake Placid is set against a beautiful natural background with mountains, lakes, ponds, streams, a charming village and incredible Olympic community history. There is so much natural beauty to access each day while the local hotels and resorts offer a wonderful place to rest in the evenings; people really can have the best of both worlds,” Hooper said.
“Visitors can have a variety of experiences. This is really an ideal location to create your perfect vacation.”
This is the second year that destinations around the world have been studied to determine consumer sentiment.
In addition to the charming village, Lake Placid’s location within the Adirondack Park in upstate New York has ensured that Lake Placid and its region has remained unspoiled since the park’s creation in 1892.
“The Adirondack region, including Lake Placid, has been focused on environmental protection and sustainability long before it was in vogue,” Hooper said.
In order to identify the 100 most beloved locations the Tourism Sentiment Index conducted an intensive study of its data including more than 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 global destinations.
“Lake Placid is a community that continues to enhance the experience of visitors and residents,” Catherine Ericson, ROOST’s Community Liaison, said.
“Main Street infrastructure, new sidewalks, renovated hotels, businesses that offer new products and services, local trail improvements, and upgraded Olympic venues sit adjacent to businesses and properties that have been in place for generations. People who visit see both familiar favorites and new adventure opportunities; all against a stunning background of natural beauty.”
To learn more about the Lake Placid area visit LakePlacid.com. Visit https://sentiment-index.com/most-loved/ to learn more about the other 99 Most Loved Destinations on the list.
