LAKE PLACID – The Village of Lake Placid, Town of North Elba and Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism have joined together to write a destination management plan for their communities.
The Lake Placid and North Elba Destination Management Plan has been finalized after 18 months of study led by NextFactor, an industry consulting firm.
The work started in 2019 with a destination assessment survey of elected officials, community leaders and industry stakeholders.
“This plan offers a guide,” North Elba Supervisor Derek Doty said in a news release. “It ensures that North Elba, Lake Placid, and organizations within the area understand and support an overall, long-term plan for the region. The destination management plan helps each entity make its plans in a very deliberate manner based on the agreed upon vision.”
The new plan will guide efforts of local government, tourism organizations, environmental agencies, economic development initiatives, community organizations, residents and other organizations within the area to establish regional priorities and guide efforts to balance community, resident and business needs, while enhancing the visitor experience, Doty said.
Led by a steering committee of business leaders, local residents, tourism officials and economic development professionals, specific information about challenges was refined through additional community engagement and conversation, including one-on-one interviews, focus groups, town halls, workshops and meetings with community leaders, NextFactor said.
Doty said they identified the region’s strengths, identified opportunities for improvement, and uncovered specific challenges from the perspective of those living and working within the Lake Placid region. The results of this research provided the basis for the next phase of study, which will be determining which specific challenges needed to be worked on.
There are six primary objectives to focus on, including: optimization of the local economy; addressing the challenge of resident housing in North Elba; working to ensure environmental sustainability; developing an event management strategy; ensuring that tourism industry investment benefits residents, and more engagement of local residents in decision-making processes.
North Elba and Lake Placid residents have said for years that that’s where they are often left out.
ROOST Chief Operating Officer Mary Jane Lawrence said that destination management and regional planning is something that ROOST is positioned to support.
“One important aspect of ROOST responsibilities is to work with our local partners to develop and support initiatives to sustain a healthy community; economically, socially, and environmentally,” she said in the release. “Destination management and planning serves that function within communities and regions.”
She said the plan can be a strategic road map for the next 5 to 10 years that will balance the needs of local residents, community organizations, and area businesses.
