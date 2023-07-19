PLATTSBURGH — A Keeseville man was charged with burglary after Giuseppe’s Pizza on Cornelia Street was broken into.
According to Plattsburgh City Police, Terry W. Whitaker, 52, of Keeseville was charged following an investigation of a break-in at the restaurant that. On Tuesday morning, an employee notified police that the business had been broken into and property was missing.
During the investigation, police found a safe belonging to Giuseppe’s Pizza still intact and hidden in a nearby wooded area. Police surveilled the area, believing the suspect would return for the contents of the safe.
Early Wednesday morning, Plattsburgh Police Patrol Corporal Randell Brown and Sgt. Joel Vassar saw Whitaker returning to the area of the safe. Whitaker was found to be in possession of burglary tools when detained by officers, police said.
Whitaker was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief (both felonies), possession of burglary tools, and petit larceny (both misdemeanors).
He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court in front of Judge Timothy Blatchley and was sent to Clinton County Jail without bail.
He is set to reappear in City Court on Aug. 3.
The Plattsburgh Police Department said they were grateful for community residents and businesses that provided video footage to help with the investigation, as well as the assistance from the New York State Police and University Police Department.
