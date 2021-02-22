KEESEVILLE — A Keeseville man was arrested for his fourth recent DWAI-drugs charge on Feb. 18, State Police say.
That day, just before 2:30 p.m., State Police responded to the area of the Keeseville Fire Department on State Route 9 for a report of a vehicle into a snowbank, according to a press release.
An investigation at the scene revealed that Tayler J. Duncan, 25, was operating a Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control, ran off the east shoulder of the roadway and struck a snowbank, the release said.
Witnesses on scene found Duncan unconscious, but uninjured.
He was placed under arrest for driving while impaired, the release said, and, following an evaluation, Duncan was determined to be impaired by drugs.
He was charged with DWAI-drugs and released with appearance tickets to appear at the Ausable Town Court at a later date.
He had received three similar tickets in the week prior, being charged with DWAI-drugs in Peru, once on Feb 11 and once on Feb. 15, as well as one other time in Keeseville on Feb. 17, according to State Police.
