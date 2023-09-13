KEENE — A Keene man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving was hit by another vehicle Monday afternoon.
According to State Police, shortly after 4 p.m., a motorcycle driven by Lynn P. Dewalt, 57, of Keene, was traveling north on Route 9N on a black Yamaha motorcycle, when he was hit by a 2018 gray Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Andrea M. Palermo, 35 of Vermontville.
Palermo was traveling south on Route 9N, and she failed to yield the right of way when making a left-hand turn onto Route 73 when she hit Dewalt, police said.
Dewalt sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash, police said.
He was transported to University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh by ambulance, and then later air-lifted by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt.
His injuries were life-threatening, police said.
State Police were assisted by Essex County Sheriffs Department, and Keene EMS.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
