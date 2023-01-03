PLATTSBURGH — North Country State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones says while he wants all of his legislative agenda ideas to move forward, providing tax relief and helping people deal with inflation are at the top of his list.
Extending the gas-tax suspension and providing more home heating energy assistance are two plans that he thinks are obtainable.
“I’ve heard from many of my constituents on all ranges of the socio-economic spectrum and how this is really affecting them and putting a dent in their wallets,” Jones said.
“We do know the energy prices are coming down, but certainly not coming down quick enough. I think that will help a lot with inflation and anything we can do here in New York state will help.
“We are pretty diverse here in the North Country in how we heat our homes. In Plattsburgh (city) it might be electric, and other parts, fuel oil, propane, wood pellets, chips... getting rid of the tax on that and helping to lower the cost and providing people with assistance. I just don’t want to see anybody go without heating their homes this winter.”
VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS
Jones also wants to focus on legalizing side-by-side all terrain vehicles in the state.
“I think it’s ridiculous that we can’t register them here in New York state,” he said.
“People are going to other places to register them and it’s just a revenue thing for us. People are driving them anyway, and dealers are selling them.”
FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Jones is also fired up about helping local fire departments.
He wants to help them recruit new members and get departments new equipment.
“If we don’t, you’re going to have communities eventually start looking at municipalities or districts having to pay firefighters and just do the math on that... I have three bills in on that, which I think will will certainly help. We need to continue to make emergency services a top priority here, especially in our rural communities.”
WORKFORCE HOUSING
Jones also wants to work on attracting more affordable workforce housing to the region.
“We need to do something about housing, housing the workforce. You’ve heard Garry Douglas (North Country Chamber of Commerce president), talk about it, address it, and you’ve heard all of our businesses,” Jones said.
“Everyone is dealing with getting people here to work, but you also need help for that.”
GUN LAW
Jones also wants to fix New York’s controversial gun laws.
“I was a proponent of fixing the latest gun law. We can do that. There are proposals out there,” he said.
A former correction officer, Jones said he will work to reform policies in state prisons that have caused safety concerns among staff.
“I think those conversations can move forward in the new year,” he said.
