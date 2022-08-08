PLATTSBURGH — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones and local business leaders are calling for the state to step up and help small businesses deal with unemployment insurance interest payments, which could deal a big blow to many operations.
“I am asking for New York to not impose this surcharge,” Robin Pierce, executive director of the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh, said at a news conference Monday morning outside her venue.
“It’s going to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for some of our small businesses.”
PANDEMIC BORROWING
The state owes the unemployment insurance fund about $8 billion after borrowing money from its trust fund to cover the unprecedented amount of workers who were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March of 2020.
The pandemic, and the restrictions that came with it, have subsided, and many people are back to work, but the interest on the bill for all those benefits that were paid out, is coming due on Nov. 10.
Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said if the interest is not paid by then, it could cost businesses up to $27 more per employee per year even if the business did not lay anyone off.
“It’s not fair,” Jones said.
“The businesses that were forced to close shouldn’t be punished, and the ones who were able to stay open or keep their employees on payroll shouldn’t be burdened with the state’s debt.”
SLAP IN THE FACE
Jones said small businesses are the backbone of the North Country economy and they are already having a hard time dealing with supply shortages, staffing shortages and inflation. They don’t need another surcharge to pay.
“Margins are thin already,” he said referring to business bottom lines.
“They need our support right now, not to be slapped in the face.”
‘THE BILLS ARE NOW TRIGGERING’
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said he and others have been warning leaders in Albany that such a cost was coming and that it was time to make some noise and let lawmakers know that help for small businesses is crucial.
“The bills are now triggering and businesses are starting to talk,” Douglas said.
The impact on businesses could trickle down to affect state revenue totals, so it would be in the state’s best interests to provide some relief, Douglas added.
COVID FUNDS
He noted that 32 other states used federal COVID-relief funds to help pay for their unemployment insurance costs, but New York and California, the two largest debtors of the system, have not.
Douglas said the situation warrants using COVID relief funds since many layoffs were forced.
“There are remaining federal aid resources which can be applied to this debt and we urgently need action to do that,” he said.
“The massive outlays of unemployment benefits during the shutdown were not the fault of employers, but a mandate by the state.”
JUST BARELY BACK ON THEIR FEET
The interest payments for the state unemployment insurance program have nothing to do with the federal program that was rolled out at the beginning of COVID, which provided $600 more per week than the maximum amount paid to workers who went on unemployment.
“That was federal. This is state,” Jones said.
Pierce said that many businesses, including the West Side Ballroom, are just now getting back to more normal operations since COVID began, and having to pay for the unemployment surcharge would set them back.
“We should not be responsible for paying for the shortfall, especially the small businesses who are barely making ends meet,” she said.
“And surcharges are notoriously something that never goes away.”
‘IT WASN’T EASY’
Shannon Wilkins, business manager of Rulf’s Orchard and owner of Livingood’s Restaurant & Brewery in Peru, said an added surcharge is yet another problem small businesses will have to contend with in an already difficult business climate.
“Any extra expenses, such as this unemployment insurance surcharge, can put a lot of stress onto a small business,” Wilkins said.
“We have seen so many challenges running an essential business during a pandemic, we were fortunate that we could stay open, but it wasn’t easy.”
‘WE HAVE SOME MONEY’
Jones said there is money available in state coffers to provide some help. The state has seen higher sales-tax revenues than were projected this year, and revenue from legalized gambling has also surpassed projections.
“We do have some money that could pay for this and offset this interest charge,” he said.
Jones urged businesses and customers to let lawmakers know that they would like to see this headache for businesses solved before the bills come due on Nov. 10.
“We really need people to pay attention to this,” he said.
“I am willing to do whatever I have to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.