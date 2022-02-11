ALBANY — State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) has introduced a bill that would establish a Strategic Site Readiness Fund to provide grants to counties and municipalities to help create "shovel-ready" sites for new development projects.
The bill — referred to the Assembly Committee on Economic Development, Job Creation, Commerce and Industry on Jan. 31 — proposes appropriating $500 million to the fund for Fiscal Year 2023.
“After a prolonged economic downturn due to the pandemic, New York’s economy is finally beginning to rebuild and regrow,” Jones said in a statement. “However, a lack of development-ready ground will hinder localities’ ability to attract new businesses and promote the expansion of existing ones.
"Providing grants to localities that increase the number of ‘shovel-ready’ sites in their area will incentivize the creation of more sites and attract new and expanding businesses to the state, leading to local job growth and further economic development.”
AIRPORT SITE PROJECT
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said such sites are essential in order to accommodate job-creating projects.
"But state funding is not normally supportive of site preparation, even in an area like ours with a strong track record of success once sites are ready," he added.
Jones' bill responds to the priorities of the chamber and its partners statewide, including the New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC), Douglas said.
He noted that the former Clinton County Airport site is among those that might benefit from the initiative.
"Federal, state and local funds are allowing a first phase of infrastructure to proceed this year. This funding could potentially cover infrastructure through the remainder of the property."
CRUCIAL ROLE
TDC Premier Industrial Parks President/CEO David Champagne said the availability of shovel-ready sites is always one of the first questions a company asks about when thinking about coming to the North Country.
"The readiness of a site plays a crucial role in these discussions and having an avenue to financially support the creation of more development-ready sites will be an asset to any New York community in the site selection process," he said.
"The cost to fully develop all sites with infrastructure can be the factor that prevents a company from expanding or locating to the North Country. At TDC we fully support the Strategic Site Readiness Fund and the efforts of Assemblyman Jones to grow economic development in the North Country.”
NYSEDC Executive Director Ryan Silva said investing in shovel/market ready sites is an investment in the state's future economy.
"Preparing sites for industrial growth also creates good-paying public works jobs, reinforces our aging infrastructure and creates economic opportunity for the next generation of New Yorkers.”
