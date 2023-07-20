LAKE PLACID — The 2024 edition of the Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon will mark its 25th anniversary this weekend.
The IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon will take place on Sunday in and around the Village of Lake Placid.
The Athletic Brewing IRONMAN® Lake Placid triathlon is part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series.
The event will feature special festivities throughout race week, including a welcome ceremony honoring past champions, an expo showcasing the latest advancements in triathlon gear and nutrition, and engaging community events that bring together athletes, families and residents alike.
Athletes from around the globe will gather in the town of Lake Placid to celebrate this milestone and test their limits in one of the world’s most prestigious triathlon events.
Since its inception, the IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon has captured the hearts and minds of athletes, spectators and the local community.
The event became the first IRONMAN branded event in the continental United States and only the second in North America, behind IRONMAN Canada, when it was introduced in 1999.
“Over the past quarter century, Lake Placid has become a bucket list race and one of the most exciting destinations on the global IRONMAN circuit,” Dave Christen, Northeast Regional Director at The IRONMAN Group, said.
“Every athlete, myself included, who has raced on this course and crossed this iconic finish line can attest to the allure of racing the IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon. We couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this iconic event.”
To commemorate this milestone, IRONMAN will unveil a range of limited-edition Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon merchandise including commemorative apparel, accessories and collectibles.
Athletes will be able to register for the 2024 Athletic Brewing IRONMAN Lake Placid triathlon onsite at the IRONMAN Village inside the Olympic Oval.
General registration for 2024 edition will open online to the public on July 31 at www.ironman.com/im-lake-placid-register.
Live race coverage will be available on IRONMAN.com/live and the IRONMAN YouTube and Facebook channels, beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.