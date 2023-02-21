KEENE VALLEY — The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program has released its 2022 annual report.
The report provides updates on the presence of invasive species in the Adirondack region, special initiatives, ongoing research, and more.
The accomplishments of APIPP staff, volunteers, and partners also underscores that more than 30 organizations and 100 volunteers contributed to advancing APIPP’s mission to work in partnership to minimize the impact of invasive species on the Adirondack region’s communities, lands, and waters.
“This work would not be possible without our volunteers, who contributed over 900 hours of
time in 2022,” Tammara Van Ryn, APIPP Manager, said.
The 2022 annual report highlights include:
• 76 percent of surveyed Adirondack waterways remain free of invasive species and
terrestrial invasive species have been removed from more than 1,500 sites.
• Volunteers, partners, contractors, and staff submitted a record number of 181
monitoring reports for 156 lakes.
• 42 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation campgrounds, over 110 recreational access points such as trailheads and boat launches, sections of over 30 Forest Preserve units, and part or all of over 40 state and county road corridors have been surveyed for invasive species.
• By partnering with more than two dozen organizations in workshops and events that reached over 1,900 people to raise awareness about invasive species.
• APIPP set out to assess alternatives to glyphosate for the treatment of knotweed, a widespread highly-invasive species in the Adirondacks, by testing three herbicides using two application techniques. Plots will be monitored in spring and summer of 2023.
• Environmental DNA, or eDNA, is a method that filters water to collect plant and/or animal cells and tests the samples for the presence of genetic material of specific species. With help from the Saint Lawrence-Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, APIPP sampled five rivers for the eDNA of nine invasive species.
To view the full Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program 2022 Annual Report visit https://adkinvasives.com/Resources/Resource-Library/APIPP-Annual-Reports.
According to their website, APIPP’s mission is to work in partnership to minimize the impact of invasive species on the Adirondack region’s communities, lands, and waters. For more information visit www.adkinvasives.com.
