INDIAN LAKE — An Indian Lake man is dead and a Saranac Lake woman charged after an incident in the Adirondacks Saturday night.
According to State Police, around 8:12 p.m., State Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department responded to Big Brook Road for a report of shots fired.
When troopers arrived on the scene, they found David J. Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake, dead.
Later, after a traffic stop, Ann M. Favro, 57, of Saranac Lake, was arrested for one count of second-degree murder, police said.
Favro was arraigned in the Town of Indian Lake Court and remanded to the Hamilton County Jail without bail.
State Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact State Police at 518-873-2750.
This investigation remains ongoing.
