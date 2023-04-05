CHAZY — Katie Ballard, Director of Research at the Miner Institute, will give a presentation entitled “What the Cows Told Us: The Impact of Heat Stress on Northern NY Dairy Farms with Varying Heat Abatement” at the Herd Health and Nutrition Conference.
The presentation will be given Tuesday, April 4 at the Doubletree by Hilton located at 6301 NY-298, East Syracuse, NY.
“Dairy cattle respond to heat stress in several ways that can impact their health, appetite, milk production, and reproduction as well the farm economics,” Ballard said.
“Fluctuating periods of heat stress during the summer do not allow the cows the time to acclimatize.”
Ballard led research into the impact of heat stress on dairy cows and calves to evaluate opportunities to apply heat stress abatement systems to reduce that impact.
Her research has shown heat stress impacts all farms to varying degrees regardless of the type of heat abatement system.
This research was funded by the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program.
Ballard conducted her research in cooperation with regional dairy farms; Miner Institute research scientists, forage specialists, and data analysis personnel; and graduate students.
Funding for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is supported by the New York State Legislature through the New York State Assembly and administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
The 2023 Herd Health and Nutrition Conference is presented by the Cornell PRO-DAIRY program and the Northeast Agribusiness and Feed Alliance.
For more information visit https://cals.cornell.edu/pro-dairy/events-programs/conferences-seminars/herd-health-and-nutrition-conference.
