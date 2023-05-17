PLATTSBURGH — The Sunrise Rotary Club’s Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival Committee is seeking nominations from the community for the prestigious 2023 “Spirit of Ianelli” Award.
What is the “Spirit of Ianelli” Award?
The “Spirit of Ianelli” Award was established in 2010 in honor of the late Mayor John Ianelli, former Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and co-founder of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta in 1978.
This honor is bestowed upon one individual or individuals – sailor or landlubber – who exemplifies the same “community does matter” spirit that inspired Mayor Ianelli 45 years ago, empowering our lake community to thrive, not only on race day, but every day.
Artist activists Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo, co-founders of Outside Art, a community organization that produces and creates public art for Plattsburgh, were named the 2022 “Spirit of Ianelli” Award honorees.
“I truly believe that Mayor Ianelli would have been thrilled to see Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo receive this award in his name,” Sunrise Rotary Club President Eric McDowell said.
“Outside Art is an amazing initiative that celebrates art and our community in a very powerful and authentic way. Julia and Amy, along with local artists, community volunteers and sponsors have helped to re-energize and beautify our historic downtown, and they have given us a renewed sense of pride in ourselves, in our rich history and our unique heritage.”
Past honorees of the “Spirit of Ianelli” Award include:
2022- Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo
2021 — Thom and Betty Loreman
2020 — Local Frontline Essential Workers
2019 — The Plattsburgh Air Park Restoration Group of Volunteers
2018 — Leigh and Stephens Mundy
2017 — Janet Duprey
2016 — Gordie Little
2015 — Local Law Enforcement of Clinton County, NY
2014 — Kit and Sally Booth
2013 — Bob Wallet
2012 — Roger Harwood
2011 — Matt Spiegel
2010 — Bob Pooler
To be considered, please forward nominations no later than Thursday, June 8, to joannedahlen@gmail.com.
Include your name and phone number, as well as, your nominee’s name, address, and phone number, and provide specific examples that illustrate their community spirit and dedication to protect and enhance the wonderful quality of life we enjoy on Lake Champlain.
