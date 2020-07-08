PLATTSBURGH— Americo “Ves” Pivetta journals every night, according to his daughter, Andie Bull. She says his memory is superb.
Pivetta fills the pages of his notebooks with stories and memories of growing up in World War II-era Italy and moving to the then-bustling mining town of Lyon Mountain with detail that is as deep and rich as the iron ore found in the hills of Hardscrabble.
From the early 1800s until the mid 1960s, the mines of Lyon Mountain were the hub of a culturally and ethnically diverse town, and provided opportunity for immigrants to make money to send home to their families, or to start their lives over.
LAND OF OPPORTUNITY
Immigrants like Pivetta’s father, Angelo, who came to America from Fiume Veneto, Italy, found new life and opportunity in the iron ore mines that lay right in our backyard.
According to adirondackexplorer.org, people from all over the world came to work in the mines of Lyon Mountain. In fact, immigrants were recruited straight from Ellis Island.
“At its peak in the late 1880s, Lyon Mountain had more than 3,500 people, making it the second-largest community in the Adirondacks after Saranac Lake,” the website stated.
'IT TOOK 10 YEARS'
Pivetta’s journal entries are a living, breathing piece of North Country history and how important the mines were to our economy and diversity. At first, they delve into the time when he and his mother Teresa stayed behind in Italy during WWII until they were able to meet Angelo and be together as a family in the New World.
“Because of the Depression and other things, the mines were not busy. It took 10 years before my father came home. This was in 1938,” Pivetta wrote.
“He started the paperwork and my mother became pregnant with me. World War II was breaking out real quick and my mother being eight months pregnant decided that my father leave for Lyon Mountain and she would join him a few years later. My father left in December 1938 and I was born February 8, 1939.
"Things did not work out at all. World War II broke out in Europe and we were in the middle of it. I don't know how my mother did it. She told me a lot of horror stories. We were occupied by the Germans in 1944-1945 until the American Army liberated our town.”
A NEW LIFE
The reunion of their family in 1949, according to Pivetta, was a beautiful moment. Pivetta arrived in America dressed in a suit, ready to start a new life.
He was educated in the mine-sponsored schools of Lyon Mountain, of which the Republic Steel Company paid the taxes. He made lifelong friendships and even has journal entries dedicated to special friends, some of whom are passed on.
According to adirondackexplorer.org, many people living in the North Country currently most likely have a relative who worked and lived in the mining town of Lyon Mountain in its heyday. And if this is true, Pivetta most likely knew them as well.
In his journal entries, he lists the nicknames of over 100 people he knew growing up. There’s “Chewy" Sorrel, “Bucky” Charland, “Put-Put” Collins, “Lefty” Shusda, “Red” Minkler, “Butt” Bingel, “Tex” Lamare, “Shorty” Secore and many more.
RISKS AND HUMOR
According to Pivetta’s writings, the men that worked alongside his father in the mines did so at great risk. Miners descended to depths of at least 1,800 feet where they endured such dangers as random rock blasts, poor lighting and falls from great heights.
“Then in the early ‘60s, another accident happened in ‘Stubby’s’ family. His father-in-law ‘Cliff’ Cayea was hit in the knee area by an adjusting arm on an underground ore car. His leg was almost hanging,” Pivetta wrote. “I drove the ambulance in those days, all we had was basic first-aid training. We wrapped the leg and took him to the hospital. On the way down Dannemora Mountain, ‘Cliff’ hollered out ‘’Ves’! Stop at Ting’s restaurant!’ I replied ‘Why?’ and he said ‘You guys did a good job and I want to buy you a drink!’.”
Humor is sprinkled throughout Pivetta’s journal entries; humor and beer, which seemed to be very important to the mining town of Lyon Mountain. Pivetta writes about how his uncle Oliver “Pete” Pivetta tended the bar at the Lyon Mountain Beer Garden.
According to Pivetta’s writings, “Pete” was the toughest man in town and no one messed with him. He ran a tight ship and made sure no miner who frequented the popular hangout ever went thirsty. “Pete” Pivetta had come to Lyon Mountain before Pivetta’s father Angelo and had blazed the trail for the Pivettas’ arrival and life in America.
'THE WORST DAY'
Important moments in the history of Lyon Mountain are documented in Pivetta’s writings. Not only does he include a chronological history of how the town was founded and when the first post office was constructed and so-forth, he was there for when a salesman first introduced Carling’s Black Label Beer to the Beer Garden, which soon became the favorite of the miners.
He was there when brothers Bill and Bob Linney got into a fistfight multiple times in one evening over a bowling match. He was there when the mines closed on June 30, 1967, and still refers to it as “the worst day in the hamlet of Lyon Mountain, New York.
“Lyon Mountain and the surrounding areas changed by losing their main employer when the mines closed,” Pivetta said. “Currently, there are many empty homes in Lyon Mountain. The booming little town that offered an ice cream parlor, beer garden, movie theater, and more has dwindled away to barely anything.”
ALL GOOD FAMILIES
The North Country can attribute much of its diversity to the mines of Lyon Mountain.
“Lyon Mountain was like the United Nations. The miners were from Italy, Spain, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Lithuania, Sweden and other foreign countries,” Pivetta wrote. “There was always arguments and sometimes a fight would take place.”
Although there is fighting mentioned in Pivetta’s writings and historical context suggests ethnic gang violence took place in the pre-governance era of the mines, Pivetta mentions that there was a strong community aspect to Lyon Mountain.
People looked out for each other. The exceptional baseball team brought people together. Families helped out other families by giving them rides. Being different from your neighbor was something of the ordinary.
“I knew all these people and they were all good families,” Pivetta wrote. “Believe me, everybody in this country has some foreign blood in their system.”
SERVED HIS COUNTRY
Pivetta is a perfect example of how someone creates an amazing life for themselves when faced with obstacles. A boy who was born into a country at war, a boy who uprooted everything became a man with a story worth listening to.
“I came over from Italy when I was 10 years old: Now I am truly an Italian-American. I served my country of the United States very well. I joined the army and was honorary discharged after three years with the rank of specialist with a P-1 proficiency,” Pivetta wrote.
“I was a member of the Board of Education in Ellenburg for eight years, member and secretary of the Lyon Mountain Fire Department for 15 years, Lyon Mountain Youth Commission Chairman for 10 years, Knights of Columbus for seven years, coached youth teams for 10 years, was Town Supervisor for four years and a Legion member.”
Pivetta gives faces, names and humor to a time that some of us remember, and most of us don’t. Without people like Pivetta with wonderful memories and a knack for sharing their story, these memories and stories would fade and wither away with time.
“Lyon Mountain and its environs produced the best iron ore in the world for over a century; the cables that hold up the Brooklyn, George Washington and Golden Gate bridges have Lyon Mountain iron at their cores,” adirondackexplorer.org stated.
And so do we.
