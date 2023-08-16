MALONE — The Franklin County Public Health Department has been notified that a horse in the Moira area has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE, triple E) virus.
The EEE virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians. This very rare, but serious virus can cause inflammation of the brain, also known as encephalitis, a news release said.
RARE CASES
About 5-10 EEE human cases are reported each year in the U.S. In New York State, there have been eight human disease cases between 2003-2022. These cases occurred in Oswego and Onondaga counties.
EEE can cause various symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, or coma. If you’re under 15 or over 50, you’re more likely to develop a severe form of EEE.
The best way to prevent EEE is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September, and there are no medications to prevent or treat EEE virus infections in humans.
If you are a horse owner, consult your veterinarian about vaccination against EEE.
There are no human vaccines for EEE. Prevention of mosquito bites is the most important way to reduce your risk of Mosquito-borne diseases.
PROTECT YOURSELF
Take the following steps to protect yourself:
• Cover your skin as completely as possible when outside when mosquitoes are present and active. Wear long sleeves, pants and socks.
• Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 and follow label directions. Do not apply repellent directly to children; instead apply It to your own hands and them rub int onto your child. Avoid applying to your face and wash your skin and clothing thoroughly after coming indoors.
• Make sure there are screens in your home’s windows and doors. Make sure the screens are free of rips, tears and holes.
• Eliminate all standing water on or around your home and property where mosquitoes can breed. Make sure your roof gutters drain correctly and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall. Remove or turn over any items that may hold stagnant water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers to prevent mosquitoes from breading. Clear vegetation and waste from the edge of ponds.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
For more information on EEE, please call Franklin County Public Health Department at 518-481-1710 or visit the New York Department of Health Website:tinyurl.com/3efxnrue.
More Information about Eastern Equine Encephalitis in humans, visit: http://www.health.ny.gov/diseases /communicable/eastern_equine_encephalitis/fact_sheet.htm
More information about Eastern Equine Encephalitis in horses, talk to a veterinarian or visit: http://www.aphis.usda,gov/publications/animal_health/content/printable_version/fs_eastern _equine_enceph.pdf
For general information on mosquito-borne disease prevention and the most current mosquito, animal and human surveillance data visit: http://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/west_nile_virus/update/.
