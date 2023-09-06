PLATTSBURGH — A horse in Schuyler Falls has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (Triple E) virus.
According to the Clinton County Health Department, the animal recently arrived in Clinton County and was likely exposed to EEE out of state. The EEE virus is transmitted by mosquitoes and can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians.
This very rare but serious virus can cause inflammation of the brain, also known as encephalitis, the Health Department said.
In August, one horse tested positive for EEE in Moira (Franklin County), two in Brasher Falls (St. Lawrence County), and one in Brier Hill (St. Lawrence County). In the United States, an average of 11 human cases of EEE are reported annually.
In New York State, there have been eight human disease cases between 2003-2022. These cases occurred in Oswego and Onondaga counties. There have been no human cases reported in New York state in 2023, the Health Department said.
EEE can cause various symptoms, such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, or coma. If you are under 15 or over 50, you are more likely to develop a severe form of EEE.
The best way to prevent EEE is to protect yourself from mosquito bites. There are no medications to prevent or treat EEE virus infections in humans.
EEE vaccination is very effective at preventing clinical disease in horses, the Health Department said.
Vaccination needs to be repeated at minimum on an annual basis; consult with your veterinarian regarding boosters. To reduce exposure to mosquitoes for horses: eliminate any standing water (mosquito habitat) and place fans inside where the horses rest, limit outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, and use equine approved mosquito repellent.
The County Health Department encourages residents to take the following steps to protect yourself:
Cover your skin as completely as possible when outside when mosquitoes are present and active. Wear long sleeves, pants and socks.
Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 and follow label directions. Do not apply repellent directly on children; instead apply it to your own hands and then rub it onto your child. Avoid applying to your face and wash your skin and clothing thoroughly after coming indoors.
Make sure there are screens in your home’s windows and doors. Make sure the screens are free of rips, tears and holes.
Eliminate all standing water on or around your home and property where mosquitoes can breed.
Make sure your roof gutters drain correctly and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall. Remove or turn over any items that may hold stagnant water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Clear vegetation and waste from the edge of ponds.
For more information on EEE, please call CCHD at 518-565-4848.
