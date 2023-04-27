GIRLS LACROSSE
Potsdam 13
Plattsburgh 6
POTSDAM — The Plattsburgh Girls lacrosse team followed up their first win of the season with a 13-6 loss against Potsdam on Wednesday.
Marina Kane scored a first half goal for the Hornets but the Sandstoners countered by scoring eight of their own during the stretch.
The Hornets added five goals in the second half, including two more from Kane, one from Jillian Kane, one score by Reese Gregoire and one from Lizzie Burnham. However, five more scores from the Sandstoners would be too much to overcome for the Hornets, in the loss.
The Hornets were once again led in saves by Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez with seven in the first half, with teammate Bailey Hewson making four in the second half.
Plattsburgh will travel to square-off with defending league champions, Salmon River, on Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
MONDAY
Plattsburgh 13
Franklin Academy 2
PLATTSBURGH — Even though they had to battle through sloppy and wet conditions Monday night, the Hornet boys still came away with a lopsided win over Franklin Academy at home, 13-2. Led by Alek Duprey's six goals, the Hornets have now strung together back-to-back conference wins.
"It was nice to put together back-to-back wins, after Friday night's win at Colton-Pierrepont. We've got a good stretch of challenging games coming up against Massena, Ogdensburg and Canton," said Plattsburgh coach Tom Pillsworth.
Plattsburgh started the game ablaze, jumping out to a 7-0 lead before halftime. While they'd lose the shutout in the second half, the group would still tack on six more to secure the win.
"Franklin Academy is a very young team, playing their first year at the Varsity level in Section X. They're going to be a good team as they get older and we look forward to measuring our growth versus theirs," Pillsworth said. "I was happy to see some of our newer players get some additional minutes tonight and contribute in a way that they haven't had a chance to do yet. Ben Coryer scored his first Varsity goal and obviously Alek Duprey had himself a game with his six goals. AJ Swetson didn't show up on the score sheet, but he put in another solid game at defensive midfield."
The Hornets would go on to lose Wednesday's road matchup to Massena, 17-5, however stats were not submitted by time of print. The squad will be back on the field today, when they travel for a road matchup with Ogdensburg Free Academy, at 5 p.m.
