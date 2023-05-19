PLATTSBURGH — The national average price of gasoline is projected to be $3.53 per gallon Memorial Day Weekend, $1.10 less than 2022.
According to GasBuddy’s 2023 Summer Travel Survey, released Thursday, 64 percent of Americans are planning to take a summer road trip this year, up from 58 percent last year.
60 percent of that group has yet to confirm their plans by booking accommodations, activities or other travel plans.
Less than half of survey respondents, 45 percent, said high gas prices were affecting their road trip plans this year – in 2022, that number was 70 percent.
While prices at the pump have decreased, the price of other travel essentials such as hotels and airfare remain elevated.
“While gas prices are far lower in most areas than they were last year, Americans seem to feel a bit worse about the economy this year on the heels of rising interest rates, the bank crisis, and inflation that has spiked, impacting their ability to take a road trip during the summer driving season,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While the number of Americans planning on taking a road trip is higher this year, we’re finding that many remain cautious about the direction of the economy and thus have not yet cemented those plans in, with some hinting that price uncertainty is making things challenging.”
GasBuddy is providing tips to save money on road trips this summer:
• Compare prices before filling up, choose a price not a station.
• Check prices before crossing state lines, tax rates vary between states.
• Change the way you drive, avoiding speeding, hard braking and fast acceleration, as well as using cruise control can increase efficiency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.