TICONDEROGA— The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host an outdoor exhibit called “Mapping the Adirondacks”, which will be presented by writer, lecturer and history buff Pete Nelson.
“I have been interested in history since I was a kid in the 1960's, traveling with my family in places like Rome, Paris and Moscow,” Nelson said. "Europeans have a deep cultural connection to their long history and it affected me greatly.”
According to a press release by the Ticonderoga Historical Society, Nelson, a mathematics teacher and history lecturer at North Country Community College, is currently writing a book on early Adirondack surveyors who explored and mapped out the North Country for future generations.
“I fell in love with Adirondack history as a young man, especially exploring the McIntyre mines and Town of Adirondack in north of Newcomb,” Nelson said. “Ghost towns are incredibly romantic. The Adirondacks became my first area of real specialization.”
His knowledge of and passion for regional history and cartography is the reason he was chosen to present the more than 18 political, military and romance maps on display at the exhibit.
Exhibit-goers can expect a lesson in local history to walk away with a newfound knowledge and appreciation for the area.
“I believe the oldest map on display is the 1762 Brassier Map of the Lake Champlain region, made for Lord Amherst, Commander of British forces in the Champlain Valley. This is an extremely important map both in military history and Adirondack history," Nelson said.
“The military mapmaking connection in the Champlain Valley connects to a cornerstone of American history, replete with famous names. The mapmakers themselves are not household names but some were renowned in the field. Brassier was one of the foremost mapmakers in the world. The exhibit also has the 1829 Burr map of Essex County. David Burr became the official Draughtsman of Congress.”
IF YOU GO:
WHERE: Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY, 12883
WHEN: Friday, August 21, 7 p.m.
“The program will be held outdoors and is cancelled in the event of rain. Program attendance will be limited to 35 and reservations are required. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations may be made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.”
