Welcome to The Highlights, a new Press-Republican production featuring the best in local sports action for each month.
The production will include game stories and photographs of the hottest action of the month in an easy-to-read edition filled with action-packed color photographs.
Sports is a big part of our lives here in the North Country, and we have a lively local sports scene with high school, college, town and youth leagues competing year-round on fields, courts, gyms and rinks across the region.
Our P-R sports team of Ben Watson and Jess Collins are dedicated to bringing our readers all the latest results and commentary from as many games as possible.
The Highlights presents a chance for our readers to relive those special moments each month.
The package offers the perfect opportunity for parents and family members to clip stories and photos of their favorite local athletes for scrap books, to send in a letter to friends and family or to just post on their refrigerator door like old times.
We look forward to continued coverage of our local sports, and sharing these stories with our readers on a daily basis, and again each month with this new special edition.
