GIRLS
Bolton 57
Wells 32
--
Bolton 57, Wells 32
Wells (32)
Welch 4-1-9, Hamm 0-0-0, Bly 2-0-4, Dwyer 1-1-3, Wright 4-2-10,
Ralph 1-0-2, Johnson 2-0-4. TOTALS: 14-4-32.
Bolton (57)
Egloff 7-5-19, Hubert 1-1-3, Pfau 3-0-8, Huck 0-3-3, Kelley 3-2-8, Trowbridge 3-1-9, Anand 1-0-2, Moskov 0-1-1, Figueroa 1-0-2, Ward 1-0-2. TOTALS: 20-13-57.
Halftime- BCS, 31-14.
3-point field goals- Bolton (4) Pfau 2, Trowbridge 2.
Schroon Lake 42
Willsboro 27
--
Schroon Lake 42, Willsboro 27
Schroon Lake (42)
D. Cutting 3-4-10, Timmer 1-0-3, Emmers 0-0-0, Phillips 1-0-2, M. Cutting 2-2-7, Baker 5-0-13, Mieras 0-0-0, Shaughnessy 2-1-5, Arnold 1-0-2, Dezalia 0-0-0. TOTALS: 15-7-42.
Willsboro (27)
Lexi Nolette 2-0-6, Arnold 3-2-8, Laney Nolette 1-0-2, Benway 0-2-2, Crowningshield 4-0-9, Martin 0-0-0, Belzile 0-0-0, Harrison 0-0-0. TOTALS: 10-4-27.
Halftime- SLCS, 24-16.
3-point field goals- Schroon Lake (5) Baker 3, M. Cutting, Timmer. Willsboro (3) Lexi Nolette 2, Crowningshield.
Ticonderoga 54
Saranac Lake 34
--
Ticonderoga 54, Saranac Lake 34
Saranac Lake (34)
Akey 4-0-11, Denkenberger 0-0-0, Yando 1-0-2, Corliss 0-0-0, Moody-Durant 1-0-3, LaDue 0-0-0, Cirikovic 5-2-13, Peer 0-3-3, Dann 1-0-2, Small 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-5-34.
Ticonderoga (54)
Moore 2-0-5, Dorsett 8-0-21, Mattison 5-4-14, Sutphen 1-0-3, Charboneau 1-0-2, Whitford 3-0-7, Pound 0-0-0, Bechard 1-0-2, Decker 0-0-0. TOTALS: 21-4-54.
Halftime- TCS, 30-15.
3-point field goals- Saranac Lake (5) Akey 3, Moody-Durant, Cirkovic. Ticonderoga (8) Dorsett 5, Moore, Sutphen, Whitford.
Seton Catholic 38
Chazy 24
--
Seton Catholic 38, Chazy 24
Seton Catholic (38)
PEARL 5-0-10, TROMBLEY 5-0-10, WHALEN 3-1-7, CONTI 1-2-5, LANGLOIS 2-0-4, HUGHES 1-0-2. TOTALS: 17-3-38.
Chazy (24)
HOWELL 4-0-12, TUREK 2-0-5, LAPIERRE 2-0-4, DUNBAR 1-0-3. TOTALS: 9-0-24.
Halftime- SC, 17-13.
3-point field goals- Seton Catholic (1) CONTI. Chazy (6) Howell 4, Turek Dunbar.
BOYS
Moriah 68
AuSable Valley 32
--
Moriah 68, AuSable Valley 32
AuSable Valley (32)
D. Bombard 0-0-0, Kollin Dixon 4-0-8, Korvin Dixon 1-0-3, Garcia 5-0-11, H. Bombard 1-0-2, Thwaits 1-0-2, Brown 1-4-6, Murphy. TOTALS: 13-4-32.
Moriah (68)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 4-1-9, Swan 8-1-17, Whitman 0-0-0, Pelkey 1-0-3, McGinness 2-1-6, Allen 4-0-9, Gilbo 2-1-6, Demarais 2-3-7, Sherman 1-0-2, Ouelette 1-0-3, D. Olcott 2-2-6, Scoresome 0-0-0. TOTALS: 27-9-68.
Halftime- MCS, 38-11.
3-point field goals- AuSable Valley (2). Moriah (5).
Plattsburgh 66
Northeastern Clinton 55
--
Plattsburgh 66, Northeastern Clinton 55
Northeastern Clinton (55)
Brown 6-3-18, Prairie 1-1-4, Marshall 1-0-2, Magoon 0-0-0, Castine 3-2-8, Manor 6-3-17, Garrow 2-0-6. TOTALS: 19-8-55.
Plattsburgh (66)
Phillips 5-0-13, Filosca 3-1-7, Baker 0-0-0, Hartmann 1-2-4, O'Neal 0-0-0, Rodriguez 8-0-17, Laravia 2-0-4, Ferris 0-0-0, Williams 4-5-14, Abbott 3-1-7, VanArman 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-9-66.
Halftime- PHS, 37-22.
3-point field goals- Northeastern Clinton (8) Brown 3, Manor 2, Garrow , Prairie. Plattsburgh (5) Philips 3, Rodriguez, Abbott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.