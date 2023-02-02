Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The lowest wind chills will occur Friday into early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Have a plan for extreme cold conditions. Prepare your car for cold weather and ensure your home has sufficient heat. During the event, cover exposed skin and wear multiple layers of loose- fitting, light weight, and warm clothing. &&
High School Basketball results: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023
Online Poll
Are you a morning or a night person?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Chamber annual award winners announced
- Jehovah Witnesses targeted for their Christian faith
- Cayea sentenced to 45 years to life for role in Crisie Luebbers' murder
- A Day for Courageous Cali: Event to benefit local toddler fighting Powassan virus infection
- One dead in Schroon Lake house fire
- Family still encouraging outdoor fun, tick research
- Tupper Lake man arrested after 6-hour standoff at Stewart’s
- Stefanik co-authors firearms resolution
- High School Basketball results: Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
- Legal cannabis dispensary coming to Plattsburgh
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.