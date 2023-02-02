S7Hoops

GIRLS

Schroon Lake 50

Keene 16

--
Schroon Lake (50)
D. Cutting 4-2-12, Timmer 1-1-3, Emmert 1-0-2, Baker 5-2-14, K. Cutting 1-0-2, Miergas 6-1-17, Shaughnassey 1-0-2. TOTALS: 19-6-50.
Keene (16)
Shambo 1-0-2, V. Smith 1-0-2, Harmer 5-0-12, Buysse 0-3-3, Jones 0-1-1. TOTALS: 7-4-16.
Halftime- SLCS, 26-6.
3-point field goals- Schroon Lake (8) Miergas 4, Baker 2, D. Cutting 2. Keene (2) Harmer 2.

Chazy 42

Bolton 40

--
Chazy (42)
Howell 4-0-12, Langlois 1-0-2, Turck 1-4-6, Columbus 0-0-0, LaPierre 8-0-16, Dunbar 2-0-6, Schwartz 0-0-0. TOTALS: 16-4-42.
Bolton (40)
Egloff 5-1-11, Hubert 1-0-2, Pfau 5-0-13, Huck 1-1-3, Kelley 2-0-4, Moskov 3-1-7, Figueroa 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-3-40.
Halftime- Bolton, 21-16.
3-point field goals- Chazy (6) Howell 4, Dunbar 2. Bolton (3) Pfau 3.

BOYS

Saranac Lake 61

Plattsburgh 53

--
Saranac Lake (61)
LaDue 5-1-11, Navarro 10-4-24, M. Civikovic 0-0-0, Akey 4-2-11, Owens 1-0-2, Mantelle 2-0-4, Hewitt 4-1-9. TOTALS: 26-8-61.
Plattsburgh (53)
Phillips 4-0-11, Filosca 4-1-11, Baker 0-1-1, Hartmann 0-0-0, O'Neal 0-0-0, Rodriguez 0-3-3, Laravia 2-0-4, Williams 7-2-18, Abbott 0-1-1, Fitzwater 2-0-4. TOTALS: 19-8-53.
Halftime- PHS, 29-24.
3-point field goals- Saranac Lake (1) Akey. Plattsburgh (7) Phillips 3, Filosca 2, Williams 2.

Moriah 57

Northeastern Clinton 43

--
Moriah (57)
Fleury 0-0-0, B. Olcott 6-0-12, Swan 8-2-18, Pelkey 3-0-8, Allen 3-1-8, Gilbo 1-2-4, McGinness 0-0-0, Demarias 3-1-7, Sherman, Ouelette, D. Olcott, Scoresome. TOTALS: 24-6-57.
Northeastern Clinton (43)
Brown 4-0-9, Prairie 1-1-3, Sisco 0-0-0, Biliter 0-0-0, Marshall 2-0-4, Magoon 2-0-4, Castine 2-1-5, Manor 4-4-13, Garrow 2-0-5. TOTALS: 17-6-43.
Halftime- MCS, 35-24.
3-point field goals- Moriah (3) Pelkey 2, Allen. Northeastern Clinton (3) Brown, Manor, Garrow.

MONDAY

GIRLS

Bolton 48

Indian Lake/Long Lake 30

--
Bolton (48)
Egloff 7-1-15, Hubert 1-0-2, Pfau 6-0-16, Kelley 4-2-11, Moskov 2-0-4, Figueroa 0-0-0. TOTALS: 20-3-48.
Indian Lake/Long Lake (30)
Zumpano 2-0-6, Sotomayor 1-1-3, Hample 2-0-4, Cannan 4-1-9, Staniford 2-0-4, Puterko 2-0-4. TOTALS: 13-2-30.
Halftime- BCS, 21-12.
3-point field goals- Bolton (5) Pfau 4, Kelley. Indian Lake/Long Lake (2) Zumpano 2.

